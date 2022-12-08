NWFL Premiership: Delta Queens records first away win of the season as Robo Queen, Nasarawa Amazon shares spoil Day 2

The Day two matches were played across six centers on Wednesday with four home wins, a draw, and an away win.

Delta Queens is the team of the week as they recorded a 2-0 victory at the Dan Anyim stadium in Imo state.

Heartland Queens have suffered two consecutive defeats in the league.

Robo Queens, Nasarawa Amazons share spoils in Lagos

In Lagos, Robo Queens shared spoils against Nasarawa Amazons at the Legacy pitch, Surulere, Lagos.

The Lagos land ladies were looking for their first points of the season after a defeat in their opening game in Abia but settled for a draw.

Robo queens are wasteful after wasting their chances which could have given them the maximum points needed to record the first win of the season.

The Amazons consolidated on the wastefulness of the home side to record four points in two games after winning their first game at home.

Edo Queens defeat Confluence Queens

It was a sweet victory over for Edo Queens as they recorded her first victory of the season when they hosted Confluence Queen on matchday 2.

Edo Queens came from behind to gun down the visitor 4-2 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo state.

Adaobi Okah brace, Joy jerry and Chioma Oliseh goals is what Obaseki Ladies needed to secure the first three points of the season.

Rivers Angels record first win of the season

The seven-time Champions, Rivers Angels has recorded her first win of the season after defeating Osun Babes at the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The jewels of Rivels defeated Omoluabi Babes 2-1, Blessing Okpe and Juanita Aguadze goals were enough for the host to record a victory.

Full Results

Ibom Angels 1-0 Abia Angels

RiversAngels 2-1 Osun Babes

Royal Queens 1-1 Naija Ratels

FC Robo Queens 0-0 Nasarawa Amazons

Heartland Queens 0-2 Delta Queens