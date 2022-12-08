ADVERTISEMENT

NWFL Premiership: Delta Queens records first away win of the season as Robo Queen, Nasarawa Amazon shares spoil Day 2

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Matchday two were played across six centers on Wednesday with four home wins, a draw, and a single away win.

empty
empty

Delta Queens earned the first away win of the season as Nigeria Women Football League Premiership enters day two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Day two matches were played across six centers on Wednesday with four home wins, a draw, and an away win.

A keenly contested tie
A keenly contested tie Pulse Nigeria

Delta Queens is the team of the week as they recorded a 2-0 victory at the Dan Anyim stadium in Imo state.

Heartland Queens have suffered two consecutive defeats in the league.

Robo and Amazons shared the spoils in Lagos.
Robo and Amazons shared the spoils in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

In Lagos, Robo Queens shared spoils against Nasarawa Amazons at the Legacy pitch, Surulere, Lagos.

The Lagos land ladies were looking for their first points of the season after a defeat in their opening game in Abia but settled for a draw.

Robo queens are wasteful after wasting their chances which could have given them the maximum points needed to record the first win of the season.

The Amazons consolidated on the wastefulness of the home side to record four points in two games after winning their first game at home.

Edo Queens Players celebrating
Edo Queens Players celebrating AFP

It was a sweet victory over for Edo Queens as they recorded her first victory of the season when they hosted Confluence Queen on matchday 2.

Edo Queens came from behind to gun down the visitor 4-2 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo state.

Adaobi Okah brace, Joy jerry and Chioma Oliseh goals is what Obaseki Ladies needed to secure the first three points of the season.

The seven-time Champions, Rivers Angels has recorded her first win of the season after defeating Osun Babes at the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Rivers Angels line up agains Bayelsa United
Rivers Angels line up agains Bayelsa United AFP

The jewels of Rivels defeated Omoluabi Babes 2-1, Blessing Okpe and Juanita Aguadze goals were enough for the host to record a victory.

Ibom Angels 1-0 Abia Angels

RiversAngels 2-1 Osun Babes

Royal Queens 1-1 Naija Ratels

FC Robo Queens 0-0 Nasarawa Amazons

Heartland Queens 0-2 Delta Queens

Edo Queens 4-2 Confluence Queens

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Netherlands legend Johan Cruyff (L) and Argentina Legend Lionel Messi (R)

    Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Argentina: A History of World Cup classics

  • empty

    NWFL Premiership: Delta Queens records first away win of the season as Robo Queen, Nasarawa Amazon shares spoil Day 2

  • empty

    NWFL Premiership: Coaches target Super Six playoff tickets

Recommended articles

After day 7 Zamfara yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

After day 7 Zamfara yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

NWFL Premiership: Coaches target Super Six playoff tickets

NWFL Premiership: Coaches target Super Six playoff tickets

Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Argentina: A History of World Cup classics

Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Argentina: A History of World Cup classics

NWFL Premiership: Delta Queens records first away win of the season as Robo Queen, Nasarawa Amazon shares spoil Day 2

NWFL Premiership: Delta Queens records first away win of the season as Robo Queen, Nasarawa Amazon shares spoil Day 2

NWFL: Robo Queens 0-0 N. Amazons: 2 Land Ladies & an Amazon standout at Legacy pitch

NWFL: Robo Queens 0-0 N. Amazons: 2 Land Ladies & an Amazon standout at Legacy pitch

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan

17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium

Cho Gue-sung is said to be too handsome.

Cho-Sweet! Korea's 2-goal star vs Ghana Gue-Sung getting marriage proposals for being handsome