ADVERTISEMENT

NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Delta Queens, Edo Queens ends 2022 as League leaders

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Delta Queens and Edo Queens will be going into the new year as League leaders as three away wins are recorded on matchday 4

Bayelsa Queens players in action
Bayelsa Queens players in action

Delta Queens and Edo Queens are ending 2022 as the league leaders of the Nigeria women’s Football league (NWFL) Premiership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Matchday four produces three away wins, two home wins and a draw. The matches are played across Six match venues.

Robo Queens recorded her first win of the season after defeating Ibom Angels 3-2 at the Godswill Apkabio stadium in Uyo.

Robo Queens
Robo Queens AFP

The Five Goals thriller encounter see the Lagos-based side grab the first win of the season.

Folashade Ijamilusi brace and Shukurat Oladipo goal are what the the Lagos land ladies needed to buy house in Uyo, with the win, Robo are fifth on the log while Ibom Angels are sixth with three points in group B.

Delta Queens condemned their hosts to their first defeat at home as they snatched the first three points on the road this season.

Rivers angels player and Bayelsa Queens player
Rivers angels player and Bayelsa Queens player AFP

Delta Queens dominated the mouthwatering game at the Larry Leke stadium in Osogbo.

Delta Queens will be going into the new year as the leader of group A with nine points from three games while Osun babes will be going into the new year with three points.

Rivers Angels defeated Naija Ratels at the Adokiye Amiesimeka stadium in Port Harcourt.

Rivers Angels line up agains Bayelsa United
Rivers Angels line up agains Bayelsa United AFP

Aguadze Juanita's lone goal in the 29th minute is what gave the jewels of Rivers the victory.

In other results, Edo Queens thrashed Adamawa Queens 4-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

Heartland Queens and Bayelsa Queens in action on day three
Heartland Queens and Bayelsa Queens in action on day three AFP

The defending champions, Bayelsa Queens thrashed Royal Queens 2-0 away from home.

Royal Queens 0-2 Bayelsa Queens

Osun Babes 1-2 Delta Queens

Confluence Queens 1-1 Abia Angels

Rivers Angels 1-0 Naija Ratels

Ibom Angels 2-3 Robo Queens

Edo Queens 4-0 Adamawa Queens

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • December 21, 2022, BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN: Asisat Oshoala of FC Barcelona, Barca celebrates a goal during UEFA WomenÃ¢â‚¬â ¢s Champions League, football match played between FC Barcelona and FC Rosengard at Spotify Camp Nou on November 24, 2022

    Oshoala helps Barcelona set Champions League record.

  • Newcastle United defeated Bournemouth 1-0 to advance to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup

    CARABAO CUP: Round of 16: Newcastle advance as Premier League sides avoid upsets

  • Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring the opening goal for Manchester United against Burnley

    CARABAO CUP: Manchester United defeat Burnley 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals

Recommended articles

Oshoala helps Barcelona set Champions League record.

Oshoala helps Barcelona set Champions League record.

CARABAO CUP: Manchester United defeat Burnley 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals

CARABAO CUP: Manchester United defeat Burnley 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals

NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Delta Queens, Edo Queens ends 2022 as League leaders

NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Delta Queens, Edo Queens ends 2022 as League leaders

PREMIER LEAGUE: Pep Guardiola admits City reign ‘not complete’ without Champions League

PREMIER LEAGUE: Pep Guardiola admits City reign ‘not complete’ without Champions League

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 Nigerian female punters of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 Nigerian female punters of 2022

BetKing celebrates the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals with customers

BetKing celebrates the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals with customers

Barcelona linked with Standard Liege's contract rebel

Barcelona linked with Standard Liege's contract rebel

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

Leon Balogun reveals why he left Rangers

Leon Balogun reveals why he left Rangers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram