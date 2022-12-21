NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Delta Queens, Edo Queens end 2022 as League leaders

Matchday four produces three away wins, two home wins and a draw. The matches are played across Six match venues.

Lagos Land Ladies buy a house in Uyo

Robo Queens recorded her first win of the season after defeating Ibom Angels 3-2 at the Godswill Apkabio stadium in Uyo.

AFP

The Five Goals thriller encounter see the Lagos-based side grab the first win of the season.

Folashade Ijamilusi brace and Shukurat Oladipo goal are what the the Lagos land ladies needed to buy house in Uyo, with the win, Robo are fifth on the log while Ibom Angels are sixth with three points in group B.

Osun Babes 1-2 Delta Queens

Delta Queens condemned their hosts to their first defeat at home as they snatched the first three points on the road this season.

AFP

Delta Queens dominated the mouthwatering game at the Larry Leke stadium in Osogbo.

Delta Queens will be going into the new year as the leader of group A with nine points from three games while Osun babes will be going into the new year with three points.

Rivers Angels 1-0 Naija Ratels

Rivers Angels defeated Naija Ratels at the Adokiye Amiesimeka stadium in Port Harcourt.

AFP

Aguadze Juanita's lone goal in the 29th minute is what gave the jewels of Rivers the victory.

In other results, Edo Queens thrashed Adamawa Queens 4-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

AFP

The defending champions, Bayelsa Queens thrashed Royal Queens 2-0 away from home.

Full Results

Royal Queens 0-2 Bayelsa Queens

Osun Babes 1-2 Delta Queens

Confluence Queens 1-1 Abia Angels

Rivers Angels 1-0 Naija Ratels

Ibom Angels 2-3 Robo Queens