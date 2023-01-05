ADVERTISEMENT

NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Confluence, Edo Queens bag away win

Matchday five of the Nigeria Women's Football League recorded two away wins, three home wins, and a draw.

Matchday Five results

Action resumed after the yuletide break in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) across all venues on Wednesday.

Edo Queens Football Club of Benin-City started the new year with an away win, the team defeated Ibom Angels at the Godswill Akpabio training pitch in Uyo.

Edo Queens Players celebrating
Edo Queens Players celebrating

The Benin city ladies moved five points clear at the top of Group B after her away victory in Uyo.

Rebecca Ajimuda's free kick gave the visitors the lead in the 30 minutes, a few minutes later Rebecca doubled the lead to record her brace of the day.

Ibom Angels were a long way off the pace and could not put themselves together with the visitors trying to increase the tally, but Ibom Angels goalkeeper Patience David showed great spirit by stopping Edo Queen's mobile strikers from scoring more goals.

Adamawa queen player battling with Edo Queens player for the ball
Adamawa queen player battling with Edo Queens player for the ball

With the results, Ibom Angels are seventh on the log with three points from five games. The team has suffered consecutive home defeats.

The defending champions continued their fine form when they hosted Osun Babes at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenogoa.

Bayelsa Queens returned to winning ways with a healthy 2-0 victory at Royal Queens at the Warri City Stadium
Bayelsa Queens returned to winning ways with a healthy 2-0 victory at Royal Queens at the Warri City Stadium

Flourish Sabastine opened the goal chat for the host in the fourth minute five minutes later Etim Edidiong doubled the lead.

CAF Champions League Bronze medalist sealed the victory after Mwaka Mupeta and Zainab Olopade recorded their names on the goal chat.

Bayelsa is currently second on the log behind Delta Queens with ten points from four games while Osun babes are placed sixth on the log.

Confluence Queens is another team that bagged victory on the road on matchday five as they defeated Nasarawa Amazons.

Robo Queens vs Nasarawa Amazons.
Robo Queens vs Nasarawa Amazons.

It was a five goals thriller in Nasarawa, Chioma Moses scored for the visitor in the tenth minute before Titilayo Aweda leveled for the host in the 26th minute.

A minute into the halftime break Chioma Moses completed her brace to give the visitors the lead again. Titilayo Aweda also completed her brace in the 68th minute when she leveled for the host.

Mary Opara's goal in the 73rd minute sealed the first victory of the season for Confluence Queens.

Rivers angels player and Bayelsa Queens player
Rivers angels player and Bayelsa Queens player

In other results, Delta Queens defeated Naija Ratels 2-0 while Heartland Queens and Rivers Angels shared the spoils.

Bayelsa Queens 4-0 Osun Babes

Delta Queens 2-0 Naija Ratels

Nasarawa Amazons 2-3 Confluence Queens

Abia Angels 1-0 Adamawa Queens

Heartland Queens 0-0 Rivers Angels

Ibom Angels 0-2 Edo Queens

