NWFL Premiership: Coaches target Super Six playoff tickets

The coaches of Robo Queens and Nasarawa Amazons have pledged that the target for season is to pick the super six playoff tickets at the end of the season.
Robo Queens and Nasarawa Amazons Gaffers are hopeful of picking super six playoff tickets at the end of the season.
The 2022/2023 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) season has entered matchday two.
The abridged league had 14 teams which are drawn into two groups of seven teams; Group A and B.
The two coaches told Pulse Sports Nigeria at the end of their match day two league games at the legacy pitch, Surulere, Lagos.
Robo Queens played a goalless draw against Nasarawa Amazons after the host wasted chances.
Nasarawa Amazons head coach, Christopher Danjuma said he played every match as a qualifier for the super six.
He said, "Every club is mighty, it is not about who you play with, the most important thing is to get a point, the goal is to play in the super six and every game for us is a qualifier.
On his part, Emmanuel Osahon, Robo Queens head coach said his players are distracted and failed to convert their chances.
"We failed to convert our chances, some of the players are distracted because most of them don't want to get injured which is affecting the team. The target is to qualify for super six," he said
Robo Queens will host Edo queens at the legacy pitch on match day three.
