NWFL: Nigeria Women's League gets kick off date, champions Bayelsa Queens begin defence at home

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Champions Bayelsa Queens will begin the defence of their title next week with a titanic battle against a bitter rival

The Nigerian Women's Football League.
The Nigerian Women's Football League.

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership 2022/2023 football season will kick off on November 30th.

Recommended articles

The league will begin with South south derby as the defending champions, Bayelsa Queens will host Rivers Angels at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

Announcing the kick off date, the Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi in a letter addressed to clubs confirmed the kick off date and the full fixtures.

According to the statement, "We present the warm compliments of the Management and Staff of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) to you.

"We kindly write to reaffirm that the 2022/23 NWFL Premiership Season will kickoff on 30th November, 2022 across the country.

"Kindly find attached fixtures for your information. While wishing you a successful season, please accept the assurances of our highest sporting esteem."

The Defending Champions will Commence the journey to defend her title when they face Local rival, Rivers Angels on day one.

Bayelsa Queens are the champions.
Bayelsa Queens are the champions. AFP

Bayelsa Queens will be targeting her Sixth league champion after winning it for the fifth time last season.

The Restoration Girls will be starting the league with the energy and form they had at the 2022 CAF Women's Champions League and finished third.

Nasarawa Amazons will host Edo Queens in Makurd while Royal Queens will travel to Larry Leke Stadium for a date with Osun Babes.

The Prosperity Girls will start their title defense at home.
The Prosperity Girls will start their title defense at home. AFP

All Matchday One games will hold on November 30th by 4pm Simultaneously across all venues.

Group A

Bayelsa Queens Vs Rivers Angels

Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa

Naija Ratels Vs Heartland Queens

Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja

Osun Babes Vs Royal Queens

Larry Leke Stadium, Elegbo, Osun State

Group B

Nasarawa Amazons Vs Edo Queens

Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Benue State

Abia Angels Vs FC Robo Queens

Enyimba International Stadium, Abia State

Adamawa Queens Vs Ibom Angels

Atiku Abubakar Stadium, Adamawa State

More from category

  • The Netherlands held Ecuador to a draw in Group A

    Qatar 2022: Gakpo and Valencia on target again as impressive Ecuador share spoils with dull Netherlands

  • empty

    ELIMINATED! Hosts Qatar become first team to exit the 2022 World Cup after Netherlands draw

  • The Nigerian Women's Football League.

    NWFL: Nigeria Women's League gets kick off date, champions Bayelsa Queens begin defence at home

Recommended articles

ELIMINATED! Hosts Qatar become first team to exit the 2022 World Cup after Netherlands draw

ELIMINATED! Hosts Qatar become first team to exit the 2022 World Cup after Netherlands draw

NWFL: Nigeria Women's League gets kick off date, champions Bayelsa Queens begin defence at home

NWFL: Nigeria Women's League gets kick off date, champions Bayelsa Queens begin defence at home

'Ronaldo's replacement' - Reactions to Gakpo as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Ecuador

'Ronaldo's replacement' - Reactions to Gakpo as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Gakpo and Valencia on target again as impressive Ecuador share spoils with dull Netherlands

Qatar 2022: Gakpo and Valencia on target again as impressive Ecuador share spoils with dull Netherlands

England vs USA live

England vs USA live

Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin stoke England against USA World Cup rivalry

Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin stoke England against USA World Cup rivalry

Netherlands vs Ecuador live

Netherlands vs Ecuador live

Mane-less Senegal wake up in Qatar, give Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia lessons in 3-1 win

Mane-less Senegal wake up in Qatar, give Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia lessons in 3-1 win

'Plastic fans couldn't wait till full time' - Reactions as 'Mane-less' Senegal give Qatar a taste of real Jollof

'Plastic fans couldn't wait till full time' - Reactions as 'Mane-less' Senegal give Qatar a taste of real Jollof

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener

Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at a popular nightclub in Lagos

Victor Osimhen and other Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at the club following World Cup miss