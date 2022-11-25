The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership 2022/2023 football season will kick off on November 30th.
NWFL: Nigeria Women's League gets kick off date, champions Bayelsa Queens begin defence at home
Champions Bayelsa Queens will begin the defence of their title next week with a titanic battle against a bitter rival
The league will begin with South south derby as the defending champions, Bayelsa Queens will host Rivers Angels at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.
Announcing the kick off date, the Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi in a letter addressed to clubs confirmed the kick off date and the full fixtures.
According to the statement, "We present the warm compliments of the Management and Staff of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) to you.
"We kindly write to reaffirm that the 2022/23 NWFL Premiership Season will kickoff on 30th November, 2022 across the country.
"Kindly find attached fixtures for your information. While wishing you a successful season, please accept the assurances of our highest sporting esteem."
Bayelsa Queens host Rivels Angels in league opener
The Defending Champions will Commence the journey to defend her title when they face Local rival, Rivers Angels on day one.
Bayelsa Queens will be targeting her Sixth league champion after winning it for the fifth time last season.
The Restoration Girls will be starting the league with the energy and form they had at the 2022 CAF Women's Champions League and finished third.
Nasarawa Amazons will host Edo Queens in Makurd while Royal Queens will travel to Larry Leke Stadium for a date with Osun Babes.
All Matchday One games will hold on November 30th by 4pm Simultaneously across all venues.
MatchDay One Full Fixtures
Group A
Bayelsa Queens Vs Rivers Angels
Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa
Naija Ratels Vs Heartland Queens
Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja
Osun Babes Vs Royal Queens
Larry Leke Stadium, Elegbo, Osun State
Group B
Nasarawa Amazons Vs Edo Queens
Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Benue State
Abia Angels Vs FC Robo Queens
Enyimba International Stadium, Abia State
Adamawa Queens Vs Ibom Angels
Atiku Abubakar Stadium, Adamawa State
