The 14 teams were drawn into two groups of seven teams; Group A and B. The league will be concluded by the Super Six to decide the league winners.
Matchday One agog as holders Bayelsa Queens host fierce rivals Rivers Angels
After over 150 days, the Nigeria Women's Football League returns with an abridged format.
The 2022/2023 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) season will kick off on Wednesday across various centres.
The top of the clashes lined up for day one as Rivers Angles travelled to Samson Siasia stadium, Yenogoa, Bayelsa state for a date with Bayelsa Queens.
Bayelsa Queens are the defending champions, who just became the first Nigerian side to pick up a medal on the continent after their third place at the CAF Women's Champions League in Morocco.
Going into the game, Rivers Angels are always a pain in the neck for the prosperity ladies. The two sides are well familiar to each other as perennial rivals in the domestic scene.
Nasarawa Amazons Vs Edo Queens
Another game to look forward to on day one is the clash at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Benue State as Nasarawa Amazons host Edo Queens.
The two teams came from a fantastic display at the Betsy Obaseki Pre-Season Tournament in Edo state.
Edo Queens finished Second while Nasarawa Amazons finished fourth in the 12-team preseason tournament.
The host narrowly missed out on the title at the 2022 NWFL Premiership Super Six in Benin City where they finished behind eventual champions, Bayelsa Queens.
Christopher Danjuma tutored side is going into the season with a third-place finish at the 2022 Sheroes Cup in Abuja.
Abia Angels Vs FC Robo Queens
The Lagos-based side will start the 2022/2023 season when they travel to Enyimba International Stadium, Abia State for a date with Abia Angels.
Robo Queens was known to unearth several top-quality players, who have gone on to represent Nigeria and won global acclaim, hopefully, the Lagos side might give the country another top-class player this season.
Newcomers, Heartland Queens and Ibom Angels, will travel to Abuja and Adamawa state for a date with Naija Ratels and Adamawa Queens respectively.
FULL FIXTURES
Group A
Bayelsa Queens Vs Rivers Angels
Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa
Naija Ratels Vs Heartland Queens
Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja
Osun Babes Vs Royal Queens
Larry Leke Stadium, Elegbo, Osun State
Group B
Nasarawa Amazons Vs Edo Queens
Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Benue State
Abia Angels Vs FC Robo Queens
Enyimba International Stadium, Abia State
Adamawa Queens Vs Ibom Angels
Atiku Abubakar Stadium, Adamawa State
