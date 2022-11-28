The Kogi based Women's football Club, Confluence Queens has strengthen is team ahead of the commencement of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Women's Football League.
NWFL: Confluence Queens strengthen team ahead of new season
The Queens will go into the 2022/23 NWFL season with a new coaching crew to ensure there are no stories that touch.
Recommended articles
Confluence Queens was drawn in Group B alongside Edo Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, FC Robo, Abia Angels, Ibom Angels and Adamawa Queens.
The team is drawn bye and will not be in action on match day one, November 30th.
Ogbonda Whyte returned to the team as the Technical Adviser, Former trainer coach, Esther Michael has been promoted to the post of Chief Coach, Abdul Muhammed Bello now the team's Assistant coach while Bestman Ossai is the new goalkeeper trainer who is expected to work alongside Abdulaeez Jimoh.
Whyte who is returning to Kogi after his first term with the club in 2019 and 2020.
Confluence Queens Deserves my Best - Whyte
The new technical Adviser of Confluence Queens have revealed that the team deserves his best in coming season.
"I want to sincerely appreciate the management of Confluence Queens for another chance to lead the technical department of this team," he said
"I promise not to disappoint the trust given to me, of course, I am aware of the Management's target and I will do my best to make it a reality."
Confluence Queens was established by in 1993, and was part of the twelve teams selected to participate in Nigeria Women Premier League when it was rebranded in 2013.
More from category
-
Serie A: Mayhem in Turin as Juventus' entire board resigns after crucial meeting
-
NWFL: Confluence Queens strengthen team ahead of new season
-
What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?