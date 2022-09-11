Nwakali's wonder goal is not enough to give Ponferradina the win against Zaragoza

Nwakali drew Ponferradina level, but Zaragoza walked away with a 2-1 victory at Estadio El Toralín.

The Nigerian international has had a turnaround since joining La Ponfe, and he continued in the same vein on Sunday evening.

Nwakali's rejuvenation continues

The 24-year-old made three key passes and had five successful dribbles in addition to his goal. He also made seven accurate long balls and won eight duels.

Ponferradina started poorly, though, as Giuliano Simeone put Zaragoza ahead in the 12th minute. However, Nwakali's wonder strike ensured the home side went into the break with the scores levelled.

The Super Eagles midfielder fired in a superb shot from a distance, which dipped over Cristian Alvarez in Zaragoza's goal.

Simeone is Ponferradina's nemesis

However, the home side fell behind again six minutes after the break as Simeone scored his second of the night. José Gomes' men went in search of an equaliser for the second time in the game.

But despite piling on late pressure, they were unable to find the equaliser. However, for Nwakali, it was another good game for the Nigerian.

The Super Eagles star, who joined Ponferradina after his contract at Huesca was terminated, has five league appearances to his name this season.