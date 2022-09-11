Nwakali's wonder goal is not enough to give Ponferradina the win against Zaragoza

The Nigerian international ended his goal drought, but Ponferradina suffered defeat at home on Sunday night.

Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali was at his brilliant best, but his wonder strike was not enough to give Ponferradina the victory against Real Zaragoza.

Nwakali drew Ponferradina level, but Zaragoza walked away with a 2-1 victory at Estadio El Toralín.

The Nigerian international has had a turnaround since joining La Ponfe, and he continued in the same vein on Sunday evening.

The 24-year-old made three key passes and had five successful dribbles in addition to his goal. He also made seven accurate long balls and won eight duels.

Ponferradina started poorly, though, as Giuliano Simeone put Zaragoza ahead in the 12th minute. However, Nwakali's wonder strike ensured the home side went into the break with the scores levelled.

The Super Eagles midfielder fired in a superb shot from a distance, which dipped over Cristian Alvarez in Zaragoza's goal.

However, the home side fell behind again six minutes after the break as Simeone scored his second of the night. José Gomes' men went in search of an equaliser for the second time in the game.

But despite piling on late pressure, they were unable to find the equaliser. However, for Nwakali, it was another good game for the Nigerian.

The Super Eagles star, who joined Ponferradina after his contract at Huesca was terminated, has five league appearances to his name this season.

He will aim to get his back to winning ways when they travel to Albacete next week.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

