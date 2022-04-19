Trabzonspor have one leg in the final of the Turkish Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Kayserispor in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday night.
Nwakaeme plays decisive role to give Trabzonspor first leg lead in Cup semi-final
Anthony Nwakaeme proved invaluable for Turkish club Trabzonspor after helping them reach the final of the Turkish Cup
Nigerian forward, Anthony Nwakaeme once again proved his worth and importance after coming off the bench to assist the decisive winner at the Kupasi Stadium.
Andreas Cornelius was the hero of the day as he netted the only goal of the game three minutes from time to give Trabzonspor the win.
Nwakaeme started on the bench in a surprise move by his coach Abdulla Acvi, with Jean Kouassi handed a starting berth on the left.
Trabzonspor dominated the encounter from start to finish but found the visitors difficult to break down.
However, after a goalless opening hour between the two, Acvi would sub on his 32-year-old star and eventual joker in the 66th minute.
21 minutes after coming on, forgotten Super Eagles forward, Nwakaeme, created the breakthrough when he set up Cornelius for the winner.
The result means Trabzonspor go into the second leg slated for May 10 at Kayserispor with a slim advantage.
