Nwakaeme plays decisive role to give Trabzonspor first leg lead in Cup semi-final

Nigerian forward, Anthony Nwakaeme once again proved his worth and importance after coming off the bench to assist the decisive winner at the Kupasi Stadium.

Andreas Cornelius was the hero of the day as he netted the only goal of the game three minutes from time to give Trabzonspor the win.

Nwakaeme started on the bench in a surprise move by his coach Abdulla Acvi, with Jean Kouassi handed a starting berth on the left.

Trabzonspor dominated the encounter from start to finish but found the visitors difficult to break down.

However, after a goalless opening hour between the two, Acvi would sub on his 32-year-old star and eventual joker in the 66th minute.

21 minutes after coming on, forgotten Super Eagles forward, Nwakaeme, created the breakthrough when he set up Cornelius for the winner.