Anthony Nwakaeme has given Super Eagles coaches a serious decision to make after another masterclass performance inspired Trabzonspor to an excellent come from behind win.
Anthony Nwakaeme continues to knock on Super Eagles doors after another masterclass
Nwakaeme showed he remains Nigeria's best player in the Turkish Super Lig after another impressive match-winning display
Nwakaeme scored one and assisted another to lead his title-chasing club to a 3-2 win over Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday evening.
Goals from Mario Gavranovic and Mame Baba Thiam had the visitors 0-2 up and cruising at the break.
But Edin Visca started the extraordinary comeback when he pulled one back for the hosts five minutes into the second half.
Nwakaeme assisted Djaniny ten minutes later for the equaliser before the Nigerian wrapped up the win with a stoppage-time winner to complete a remarkable turnaround.
The goal and assist took his tally for the season to nine (9) goals and nine (9) assists in 21 appearances for Trabzonspor.
He has also scored or assisted a goal in each of his last three matches in the Super Lig.
The 32-year-old put in a man of the match performance to help Trabzonspor extend their lead at the top of the table after a sixth consecutive win.
He completed the most dribbles six (6), created the most chances, nine (9), made the most key passes, eight (8), and won the most duels, nine (9).
Nwakaeme is in the form of his life and with Nigeria's Super Eagles set to take on their Ghanaian counterparts, the Black Stars, in important 2022 World Cup Playoffs next month, it is left to be seen if the coaches will continue to ignore the in-form forward.
More from category
-
Milan slip up with Udinese to open door to title rivals
-
Anthony Nwakaeme continues to knock on Super Eagles doors after another masterclass
-
Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup