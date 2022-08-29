Number of Nigerian players in the Champions League increases

Onyedika joined Club Brugge on a five-year deal worth €10.00m from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland.

Onyedika- Nigeria's latest Champions League star

He had been initially linked with a move to AC Milan, but the Serie A giants were priced out, allowing Club Brugge to swoop in for the Nigerian.

The 21-year-old's deal with the Belgian side will see him play in the Champions League as Club Brugge finished as Belgian champions last season.

Club Brugge

It also means Onyedika is the latest Nigerian that will play against Europe's elites this season. Before his move to Belgium, only six Nigerians were guaranteed Champions League football this season.

Nigerians in the Champions League

Victor Osimhen with Napoli, Akinkunmi Amoo and Paul Muakiru with FC Copenhagen, Calvin Bassey with Ajax, Zaidu Sanusi with FC Porto, Olanrewaju Kayode with Shakhtar Donetsk and Fortune Bassey with Viktoria Plzen.

Although there is Samson Tijani too with RB Salzburg, the ex-Golden Eaglets star will not play a part as he has been ruled out for the season.

Nonetheless, Onyedika has increased the number of Nigerians in this year's competition. Club Brugge face a tough task, though, after they were paired against Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid and FC Porto.

The Belgian side will face Leverkusen in their first game before Onyedika comes up against Sanusi when Porto host the Belgian side in the second group game.