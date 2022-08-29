Number of Nigerian players in the Champions League increases

Joba Ogunwale
There will be no shortage of Super Eagles stars when the Champions league starts this season.

Raphael Onyedika is the latest Nigerian that will play in the Champions League this season
Raphael Onyedika's move to Club Brugge has increased the number of Nigerian players that will play in the Champions League this season.

Onyedika joined Club Brugge on a five-year deal worth €10.00m from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland.

He had been initially linked with a move to AC Milan, but the Serie A giants were priced out, allowing Club Brugge to swoop in for the Nigerian.

The 21-year-old's deal with the Belgian side will see him play in the Champions League as Club Brugge finished as Belgian champions last season.

Raphael Onyedika
It also means Onyedika is the latest Nigerian that will play against Europe's elites this season. Before his move to Belgium, only six Nigerians were guaranteed Champions League football this season.

Victor Osimhen with Napoli, Akinkunmi Amoo and Paul Muakiru with FC Copenhagen, Calvin Bassey with Ajax, Zaidu Sanusi with FC Porto, Olanrewaju Kayode with Shakhtar Donetsk and Fortune Bassey with Viktoria Plzen.

Although there is Samson Tijani too with RB Salzburg, the ex-Golden Eaglets star will not play a part as he has been ruled out for the season.

Victor Osimhen and Calvin Bassey will face each other in this year's Champions League
Nonetheless, Onyedika has increased the number of Nigerians in this year's competition. Club Brugge face a tough task, though, after they were paired against Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid and FC Porto.

The Belgian side will face Leverkusen in their first game before Onyedika comes up against Sanusi when Porto host the Belgian side in the second group game.

A doubleheader against Atletico follows before they round up with the return legs against Leverkusen and Porto.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

