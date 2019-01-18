The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and La Liga are set to hold their annual coaching clinic again in Abuja.

As part of their vision to spread their league across the world, La Liga partnered with NPFL and together they have engaged in a series of initiatives including the coaching clinic.

As a follow-up to the success recorded in its first two editions, the third edition of the NPFL-La Liga annual coaching clinic will hold from Monday, January 21 to Friday, 25.

The coaching clinic which is expected to have about 100 youth coaches in attendance will take place at the National Stadium, Abuja.

The annual coaching clinic is designed to train youth coaches on how to properly develop young talents using La Liga methodology.

The content of the clinic will, as usual, be framed within a level 3 (professional) syllabus where coaches will learn more complex and technical aspects of La Liga’s methodology as a continuation of levels 1 (beginner) and 2 (intermediate) training from the first and second editions.

“The first two editions of the clinic were highly successful and we are once again thrilled to have the opportunity to spread the La Liga’s methodology across Nigeria and Africa with the third edition of the clinic,” La Liga Sports Project Coordinator, Juan Zapata said.

“We are committed to each of our projects across Africa, and sending LaLiga coaching instructors to again train the youth coaches in Nigeria aims to further show our commitment to the development of football in the country.”