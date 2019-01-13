Enyimba International of Aba beat MFM of Lagos 2-0 as the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) resumed on Sunday, January 13 after a seven month absence.

NPFL19 MATCHDAY 1 RESULTS

Kwara Utd 1-1 Sunshine Stars

Enyimba 2-0 MFM

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Abia Warriors

Plateau Utd 0-0 FCIU

Kano Pillars 1-0 Heartland

Akwa Utd 0-1 El-Kanemi

Enyimba Vs MFM

After a seven month absence since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia .

In a match between two heavyweights Enyimba were victorious.

Nelson Ogbonnaya gave the People's Elephants the lead as early as the 13th minute.

Abdulrahman Bashir sealed the result for Enyimba in the 54th minute as they recorded a victory in front of their home supporters .

Kwara Utd Vs Sunshine Star

Kwara Utd were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunshine Stars.

The away side were fortunate to take the lead through a by Franklin Sasere in the 41St minute .

Kara United equalised through Seun Olulayo in the 70th minute to get a draw at home.

Plateau Utd Vs Ifeanyi Ubah

2017 NPFL champions Plateau United were forced to a goalless draw by FC Ifeanyi Ubah .

Nasarawa Utd Vs Abia Warriors

A 20th minute goal by Abdullahi Abubakar was enough as Nasarawa United beat Abia Warriors.

Kano Pillars Vs Heartland

Kano Pillars started their campaign with a 1-0 win against Heartland thanks to a 16th minute strike from Chinedu Sunday.

Akwa Utd Vs El-Kanemi

Akwa United suffered a shock home defeat to El Kanemi.

Ba'akaka Azikoro was the hero for the Maiduguri based side in the 94th minute .