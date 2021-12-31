NPFL: Team of the Week [Matchday 3]

Nevertheless, a few players stood out for their respective sides and here's my NPFL team of the week for the matchday.

Goalkeeper

Ibrahim Pius (Abia Warriors)

The veteran goalkeeper rolled back the years in Ilorin as he made some outstanding saves to deny the hosts in crucial moments of the game. His displays helped Imama Amapakabo’s side claim a point on the road.

Defenders

Temple Emekayi (Rivers United)

Pulse Nigeria

The skipper was immense at the back for the Pride of Rivers in Aba. His timely interventions and blocks came to good use as they managed to beat Enyimba.

Ugochukwu Gabriel (Nasarawa United)

Gabriel was unfazed by the physique of Andy Okpe as he dealt with the forward expertly. He marshalled the back-line to good measure with the Solid Miners leaving Ikenne with a point and a clean sheet.

Adikwu Moses (MFM)

Excellent defensive display from the centre back. He was key to his side's stability at the back, which formed the foundation for the first win of the campaign.

Midfielders

Roland Precious (MFM)

He scored the match-winning goal and was involved in his side's build up throughout the game. A typical MOTM performance.

Akilu Mohammed (3SC)

Quite unfortunate to see his side lose in Makurdi, Mohammed gave a good account of himself. He finished expertly in the area to score his side's first away goal of the campaign.

Yakub Hammed (Abia Warriors)

Pulse Nigeria

The left-footed midfielder powered home a leveller from outside the area for his side in Ilorin, and was quite decisive in and out of possession.

Adams Olamilekan (Lobi Stars)

The winger had a hand in both goals to help his side to a comeback win. He first scored the equalizer, before turning his marker to set up the winner.

Ishaq Rafiu (Rivers United)

A match-winner for Stanley Eguma's side in Aba. He was his usual self in what was a collective performance by the Pride of Rivers.

Forwards

Ifeanyi Ogba (Lobi Stars)

Pulse Nigeria

Ogba scored the winner in his side’s comeback 2-1 win over Shooting Stars. He also combined excellently with other forwards and midfielders to create goalscoring chances.

Abba Umar (Katsina United)

The former Plateau United forward took his goal brilliantly to lead his side to a win over Kano Pillars for the first time in seven league meetings.

Coach of the week

Stanley Eguma (Rivers United)

The longest-serving manager in the NPFL led his side to a first win in Aba since 2004. With seven points from three games, they look on course for a title challenge.