The League Management Company (LMC) administrators of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have announced that the 2019 Super Six will hold in Lagos from Tuesday, June 4.

The 2019 NPFL winner and qualifications for continental competitions will be decided at the Super Six.

According to the LMC, the Super Six will be played at the Agege Township Stadium in Lagos from Tuesday, June 4 to Tuesday, June 12.

The Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina has been listed as an alternate venue for the competition as back up.

The draws for the Super Six tournament which held in Abuja on Tuesday, May 28. There will be three games on each match day of the playoffs.

NPFL

2015 champions Enyimba and 2016 winners Enugu Rangers were drawn against each other in the opening game of the round robin tournament.

Full Fixtures

Tuesday, June 4

3 PM: Enyimba FC vs Rangers International

5 PM: FC Ifeanyiubah vs Lobi Stars

7 PM: Kano Pillars vs Akwa United

Thursday, June 6

3 PM: Akwa United vs FC Ifeanyiubah

5 PM: Rangers Int’l vs Lobi Stars

7 PM: Kano Pillars vs Enyimba

Saturday, June 8

3 PM: Kano Pillars vs FC Ifeanyiubah

5 PM: Lobi Stars vs Enyimba

7 PM: Akwa United vs Rangers Int’l

Monday, June 10

3 PM: Rangers Int’l vs Kano Pillars

5 PM: Akwa United vs Lobi Stars

7 PM: Enyimba Int’l vs FC Ifeanyiubah

Wednesday, June 12

3 PM: FC Ifeanyiubah vs Rangers Int’l

5 PM: Enyimba vs Akwa United

7 PM: Lobi Stars vs Kano Pillars