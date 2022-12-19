ADVERTISEMENT

NPFL: Sunshine stars Sign Ibrahim Yusuf from Remo Stars

Sports  >  Football

Ibrahim was part of Remo stars squad that picked continental ticket last season

Sunshine stars of Akure have signed Remo stars young sensational, Ibrahim Yusuf ahead of the 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Season.

He joined Remo stars youth team from Ikorodu based academy, Remo stars in 2018 where he was promoted to the senior team.

Ibrahim was part of the team that helped the Ogun state-based side gained promotion to NPFL from Nigeria National League (NNL).

Ibrahim Yusuf sign for Sunshine stars
Ibrahim Yusuf sign for Sunshine stars AFP

He made his NPFL debut against Kano Pillars for Remo stars under coach Gbenga Ogunbote last season.

The Ogun state-based team qualified for the NPFL after winning the Super Six in Enugu.

Remo stars finished third last season, with 62 points, the highest in the club's history.

Ibrahim Yusuf with Remo stars youth team
Ibrahim Yusuf with Remo stars youth team AFP

Remo stars lost to ASFAR Fc of Morocco in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederations cup.

Recall that, the team captain, Nduka Junior, was rewarded with a car for his brilliant performances at the club last season.

Sunshine stars has upgraded the stadium ahead of the kickoff of the NPFL Season.

Akure Township Stadium Ondo
Akure Township Stadium Ondo AFP

The stadium didn't meet the requirements standard set by the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

The pitch has been revitalized and the dressing room has been completely upgraded with the floodlighting system in good condition.

