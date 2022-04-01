NPFL Second stanza and what to expect

Not just the players have moved, managers have changed clubs and some have been given ultimatum as the race for survival and continental qualification intensifies.

This is to take a cursory look at what to expect in the second half of the season, the potential champions, relegation candidates and the rest.

POTENTIAL CHAMPIONS

Rivers United and Plateau United have separated themselves from the rest of the pack before the first stanza ended. Both teams managed to pass the 40-point mark and lead Enugu Rangers, who is in distant third, by six points.

These two teams are expected to finish, at least, in a continental position at the end of the season. Rangers stand a chance of staging a title push if one of them should slip up by the time the season restarts this weekend.

RELEGATION CANDIDATES

MFM are the number one team to go down. They currently sit bottom of the log and will need impressive and consistent results to swim away from the bottom four. Heartland also find themselves in the bottom zone and will need better results to steer themselves away to safety.

The likes of Shooting Stars, Katsina United, Dakkada, Abia Warriors and Niger Tornadoes aren't far off too. 19 games is enough for any of the sides to beat the drop or go down. It will be another huge battle at the bottom.

NEW ADDITIONS AND MOVERS

Players and managers have been added to the league after the conclusion of the first stanza. Elsewhere, fringe players moved on while some other ones were replaced by their club for poor performance.

At Remo Stars, they added Sikiru Alimi and Razaq Adegbite to their striking force, while Ebuka Anakwe, Chidera Eze and Achibi Ewenike have all reportedly joined Shooting Stars.

At Katsina United, Destiny Ashadi, Anthony Omaka and Tosin Omoyele have joined new manager Usman AbdAllah for the rest of the season. Fast-rising manager Deji Ayeni, defender Bolu Sholunade and Bello Babatunde all moved from Sunshine Stars to Akwa United.

Former star Chisom Chikatara returned to Abia Warriors, while Michael Ibeh is expected to play for either Abia Warriors or Akwa United in the second stanza. Out-of-favour Rivers United midfielder Auwalu Ali Malam has returned back to Kano Pillars for the remainder of the campaign.

Another returnee is two-time league winner Mohammed Baba Ganaru to Lobi Stars after a long absence from management in the top-flight.