NPFL Review: Stalemate in Ikenne, 3SC down MFM in Lagos

On Saturday, Sunshine Stars pummeled Lobi Stars 3-0, Enyimba edged Katsina United 2-1 in Aba while Heartland suffered an home loss at the hands of Kano Pillars in Owerri.

Nothing to separate the Rs

The biggest game of the matchday lived up to its billing as both sides could not be separated after 90mins. The home side started on the front foot and were looking for an early goal but the visitors managed to hang on.

However, the Sky Blue Stars won’t be denied in the tenth minute when a low cross from Ifeagwu Ojukwu found Andy Okpe at the back post, which the latter turned home brilliantly for the game’s opening goal. United sought for immediate response but the home side were firm at the back.

Two minutes before the break, goalkeeper Kayode Bankole’s error allowed Nyima Nwagua to rob the ball off him before finding Chijioke Akuneto to tuck home the equalizer. It remained even until HT.

After the interval, the Ikenne side missed a host of chances as Pride of Rivers survived the early pressure. Nduka Junior’s free-kick came off the woodwork, while Stanley Okorom’s delivery was put over the bar by Andy Okpe late on.

Both sides settled for a share of the spoils, which ultimately mean, they both extended their unbeaten run to nine games this season.

Oluyole Warriors win in Lagos

MFM suffered yet another home loss on Sunday as Shooting Stars of Ibadan claimed a narrow 1-0 win at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

It was a fight between two struggling sides, but it was the visitors who flew out of the blocks early and were duly rewarded with a goal in the fifth minute of the game. A ball into the area by Kola Daniel evaded everyone, allowing Dare Olatunji to steer home for his first goal in the colours of the Ibadan side.

The Olukoya Boys were stunned and could have leveled on multiple times but the attackers fluffed their lines on numerous occasions. Meanwhile, Shooting Stars should also have added more goals in the end but their attackers missed criminally as well.

In the end, Edith Agoye’s men held on to claim a first win on the road in the topflight for the first time since 2016.

Elephants trample on Miners

Wikki Tourists claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over rivals Nasarawa United on Sunday.

Abubakar Aliyu gave the home side the lead in the 33rd minute before substitute Anas Yusuf tucked home the second in the 69th minute to record his second goal in back-to-back home games.

Though the win had no effect on Wikki’s position on the log, the Solid Miners dropped out of the top 10 to 11th as a result of the loss.

Owena Whales continue to flip

Sunshine Stars comfortably defeated Lobi Stars 3-0 in Ijebu Ode on Saturday.

Deji Ayeni’s men came into the fixture on an unbeaten streak of six games and were favourites, while Lobi, after beating Enyimba last weekend, were full of confidence going into this encounter.

However, a blitz of goals in the opening half-hour was all Sunshine Stars needed to put the game beyond Eddy Dombraye’s men. Samson Olasupo scored either side of Leonard Ugochukwu’s goal to inflict another away defeat on the Makurdi side.

Consequently, Sunshine Stars moved into the top-half of the table, while Lobi dropped to 13th.

Other games include;

On Saturday, Austin Oladapo and Obioma Chukwuemeka scored in Enyimba’s 2-1 win over Katsina United whose goal came from Somiari Alalibo’s own goal while Daniel Mark’s goal in stoppage time gave Kano Pillars all three points at struggling Heartland.

Dakkada and Enugu Rangers settled for a goalless draw at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, while Champions Akwa United stunned Niger Tornadoes 1-0 in Abuja courtesy Leo Ezekiel’s goal.

RESULTS

Saturday

Enyimba 2-1 Katsina United

Heartland 0-1 Kano Pillars

Sunshine Stars 3-0 Lobi Stars

Sunday

MFM 0-1 Shooting Stars

Remo Stars 1-1 Rivers United

Dakkada 0-0 Rangers

Tornadoes 0-1 Akwa United

Plateau United 1-0 Abia Warriors

Kwara United 2-0 Gombe United