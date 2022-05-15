NPFL Review: Rivers United stumble in Owerri; MFM, Katsina United claim important wins

Here's how it went down during the match day.

Remo Stars 1-0 Enugu Rangers

In the match day's biggest game, battle for third spot between the two sides, lived up to its billing as the Sky Blue Stars triumphed in front of their home fans on Sunday.

It was a cagey affair for most parts of the encounter, but when a goal scoring chance presented itself to mid-season recruit Sikiru Alimi, the former Sunshine Stars forward powered home a header just before the break to hand his side the lead.

Enugu Rangers chased the game for the remainder of the match but Remo Stars goalkeeper Bankole Kayode stood in their way to deny them on multiple occasions. In the end, the Ikenne side held on for a crucial win.

The win took Remo above Abdul Maikaba's men on the log as we enter the final nine match days of the season.

Other results include;

Niger Tornadoes continued their impressive form in Kaduna with a 1-0 win over Gombe United on Saturday. Munir Idris scored the game's only goal despite his side playing most of the second half a man down.

It was a day of Samuels in Aba as Enyimba claimed a 2-1 win over Lobi Stars on Saturday. Samuel Kalu handed the home side the lead, before substitute Samuel Stone made it 2-0 but there was still time for Samuel Ganda to score a consolation for the visitors.

Coach Deji Ayeni returned to Akure with Akwa United and left with a point as the game between the defending champions and Sunshine Stars finished goalless. Adebayo Waheed's second goal of the season secured a much-needed 1-0 win for Katsina United over Nasarawa United.

Kwara United's poor defensive run continued, but they managed to claim a routine win over Shooting Stars in Ilorin. Samar Kadiri, Adeshina Gata and Ayobami Junior scored for the Harmony boys, while Opeoluwa Olufemi scored a consolation goal for the Oluyole Warriors late on.

Ibrahim Buhari and Akila Jesse did the damage against Wikki Tourists for second placed Plateau United on Sunday. Akila scored twice, while Buhari, who just got an invite to the Super Eagles, netted his sixth goal of the season and made an assist in the 3-1 win. Ridwan Adeshina got Wikki's only goal.

MFM kept their hopes of beating the drop alive with a 2-1 win over Kano Pillars in Ijebu Ode. Tunde Azeez scored the church boys' first before Jerry Alex dragged Pillars level before the break. Minutes after play resumed, Oladayo Alabi made it 2-1 and they held on to nick the win.

FULL RESULTS

Saturday

Heartland 2-0 Rivers United

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Gombe United

Enyimba 2-1 Lobi Stars

Sunday

MFM 2-1 Kano Pillars

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Akwa United

Kwara United 3-1 Shooting Stars

Plateau United 3-1 Wikki Tourists

Katsina United 1-0 Nasarawa United

Remo Stars 1-0 Enugu Rangers