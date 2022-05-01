NPFL Review: Rivers United, Plateau United stumble in title race; Akwa United beaten in Katsina

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
Another weekend of Nigeria Professional Football League 2021/22 action ends with a variety of results. Match day 26 saw both title challengers Plateau United and Rivers United lose on the road.

Round up of Matchday 26 NPFL action
Round up of Matchday 26 NPFL action

At the bottom, big wins for Heartland, Lobi stars and Katsina United. Here's how it went down this match day.

This magnificent encounter, which was feisty at the beginning, ended in a comeback win for the Harmony Boys. In-form Nelson Esor put Stanley Eguma's men in the lead after just three minutes.

Further goals never came in the rest of the half as the away side kept their hosts away from their goal with their defensive organization.

However, Samad Kadiri scored three minutes before the hour mark, before former Sunshine Stars midfielder Jide Fatokun headed home the winner fifteen minutes from time.

The win, a first in six league games, takes the Ilorin side within three points of third-placed Remo Stars.

Other results include;

Second-placed Plateau United slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Dakkada on Saturday. Former Akwa United midfielder Emmanuel Charles headed home the game's only goal at the hour mark.

In Kaduna, Niger Tornadoes came from a goal down to beat Kano Pillars. Jonas Emmanuel and a late penalty from Musa Wakili did the job after Rabiu Ali had given the visitors an early lead.

Enyimba ran riot in the first half against Gombe United to return to winning ways in Aba. Victor Mbaoma netted his 11th goal of the campaign with strike Partner Emeka Obioma and Cyril Obioma getting the other goals in the 30 minutes blitz.

MFM's relegation woes got compounded as Rangers held them to a goalless draw at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Sunday. Similarly, the South West Derby between Sunshine Stars and Shooting Stars finished goalless in Akure.

The Oriental derby between Heartland and Abia Warriors was decided in the first half as the home side claim a much needed win. Murphy Ndukwu and Nonso Nzediegwu scored for the Naze Millionaires, while Godwin Obaje scored for Imama Amapakabo's men.

Despite the huge number of absentees, Remo Stars managed to beat Wikki Tourists courtesy Lekan Adebayo's goal, while Destiny Ashadi's first NPFL goal in four years handed Katsina United all three points against Akwa United.

In the relegation six-pointer in Makurdi, it was Lobi Stars who got the better of Nasarawa United. The home side raced to a two-goal lead through Godfrey Utim and Ifeanyi Ogba before Michael Tochukwu halved the deficit from the spot late on.

Saturday

Dakkada 1-0 Plateau United

Enyimba 3-0 Gombe United

Niger Tornadoes 2-1 Kano Pillars

Sunday

Katsina United 1-0 Akwa United

Kwara United 2-1 Rivers United

MFM 0-0 Rangers

Heartland 2-1 Abia Warriors

Remo Stars 1-0 Wikki Tourists

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Shooting Stars

Lobi Stars 2-1 Nasarawa United

