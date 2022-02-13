NPFL Review: Rivers United go top, Remo Stars suffer first defeat

Meanwhile, Enyimba dropped points at home, while Sunshine Stars left Lafia with a point as Plateau United stunned Kano Pillars in Kaduna.

Rivers United 3-0 Wikki Tourists

Rivers United zoomed to the top of the log with a comfortable 3-0 bashing of Wikki Tourists in PH on Saturday.

Despite missing star forward Ishaq Rafiu through illness, the hosts continued their imperious form at home as they dethroned Remo Stars at the top of the log. Ebube Duru handed them the lead from the spot some minutes before the break.

Two quick fire goals from Chijioke Akuneto and Uche Onwuasonaya in three second half minutes helped put the game beyond the Big Elephants in the one-sided contest.

Gombe United 1-0 Remo Stars

Remo Stars tasted defeat for the first time as they lost 1-0 in Gombe to Gombe United.

The Savannah Scorpions had only dropped points twice at home this season and were keen to extend their recent found home comfort. While for the visitors, it was all about extending their incredible run since the season began.

A 15th minute goal from Ibrahim Yahaya ensured the Sky Blue Stars become the last side to lose in the league this season.

Consequently, the visitors dropped from first to third on the log, while Gombe moved up to tenth.

Kano Pillars 0-1 Plateau United

Kano Pillars continued their struggle in the NPFL as they suffered a first home loss of the season at the hands of Plateau United.

Sai Masu Gida have enjoyed good result against the Peace boys in recent seasons but the inform side had a turn-around in Kaduna. Sunday Anthony scored the game’s only goal late into the game to hand Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side their fourth successive win in the league this term.

As a result, Plateau United moved up to second on the log, while Kano Pillars stay 14th.

Enugu Rangers 2-1 Abia Warriors

Enugu Rangers secured a comeback 2-1 win over Abia Warriors in the Oriental derby played in Nnewi.

It was goalless between the two sides in the derby at the break, but four minutes after the restart the away side took the lead. Valentine Odoh fired Imama Amapakabo’s side ahead before Christian Nnaji equalized from the spot in the 66th minute for the home side.

Desperate not to drop points at home for the third successive game, Rangers pushed for the winner and they got it in the 71st minute through Chidiebere Nwobodo when the Warriors defense failed to clear their lines in the area.

The Flying Antelopes moved up to fourth courtesy of the win, while Abia Warriors remained 15th on the log.

Other games include;

Sunday Faleye netted the only goal as Shooting Stars defeated Dakkada in their closed-door game in Ibadan on Sunday. Two first half goals from Ifeanyi Ogba led Lobi Stars to a 2-1 win over MFM in Makurdi. Oladayo Alabi scored the consolation goal for the church boys.

Enyimba’s struggle at home continued as Austin Oladapo’s penalty helped salvage a point against Tornadoes after Kabiru Adeniji had given the visitors the lead. In Uyo, Akwa United and Heartland played out a goalless draw.

Nafiu Ibrahim’s second half goal gave Katsina United the win over Kwara United in Katsina. Leonard Ugochukwu’s opener for Sunshine Stars was cancelled out by Lawal Shehu for Nasarawa United in Lafia.

RESULTS

Saturday

Katsina United 1-0 Kwara United

Rivers United 3-0 Wikki Tourists

Enyimba 1-1 Niger Tornadoes

Sunday

Shooting Stars 1-0 Dakkada

Gombe United 1-0 Remo Stars

Nasarawa United 1-1 Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars 0-1 Plateau United

Akwa United 0-0 Heartland

Enugu Rangers 2-1 Abia Warriors