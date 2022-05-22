NPFL Review: Rivers United go seven points clear; MFM nick a point in Ibadan

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
It was a different twist to the NPFL 2021/22 season once again as match day 29 games were played across the country.

Rivers United capitalized on Plateau United's defeat at Abia Warriors, by beating Remo Stars 1-0 in PH. MFM went to Ibadan and picked a point off South West rivals Shooting Stars, while Akwa United laboured to a narrow win over Tornadoes in Uyo.

Here's how it went down during the match day.

The league leaders moved closer to the league title once again after last week's setback at Heartland. Remo Stars, who are also eyeing a continental place finish, were up to the fight from the get go.

Having witnessed the loss of Plateau earlier, the Pride of Rivers knew what to do to reclaim their seven point lead at the top, but Remo Stars were also motivated for the game.

Quite cagey and physical for large periods, but it was Kazie Enyinnaya who reacted quickly to a save by goalkeeper Kayode Bankole from Morice Chukwu's free kick to score the game's only goal.

Rivers United held on for another routine win, as Remo return back to Ikenne empty handed.

Other results include;

Christian Nnaji's headed goal in the second half handed Rangers all three points against stubborn Dakkada in Awka on Saturday. Abia Warriors also beat Plateau United 2-0 courtesy goals from Innocent Gabriel and Imeh Atobasi.

Champions Akwa United needed a late penalty from Etim Mathew to beat Niger Tornadoes in Uyo, while Michael Tochukwu's early goal was all Nasarawa United needed to beat Wikki in Jos.

In the relegation derby in Abuja, Kano Pillars defeated Heartland 3-1. Goals from Auwalu Ali Malam, Ifeanyi Eze and Daniel Mark rendered Nnamdi Egbujuo's goal for Heartland a mere consolation.

Meanwhile, Gombe United and Kwara United played out a six-goal thriller in Gombe. Yusuf Abdulazeez scored twice, while Barnabas Daniel and Samaila Bello added to the tally for the Savannah Scorpions. Jide Fatokun and Junior Lokosa scored for Kwara United.

The clash between Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars finished goalless, while Ahmed Taofeek's 50th minute goal secured the win for Katsina United over Enyimba.

Micah Ojodomo's stoppage time equaliser for MFM, cancelled out Chidera Ezeh's opener for Shooting Stars in Ibadan.

Saturday

Enugu Rangers 1-0 Dakkada

Abia Warriors 2-0 Plateau United

Sunday

Akwa United 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Gombe United 4-2 Kwara United

Kano Pillars 3-1 Heartland

Katsina United 1-0 Enyimba

Lobi Stars 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Nasarawa United 1-0 Wikki

Rivers United 1-0 Remo Stars

Shooting Stars 1-1 MFM

