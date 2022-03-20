NPFL Review: Rivers United finish as midseason champions: Enyimba, MFM pick vital away points

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

As we reached the halfway mark of the Nigeria Professional Football League 2021 or 22 season, Rivers United walloped Akwa United 4-1 to finish as first stanza champions.

Action continues in the NPFL
Action continues in the NPFL

Plateau United followed up with a win of their own over Sunshine Stars, while Enyimba picked up a much-needed point at Bauchi against Wikki.

Recommended articles

On the contrary, it was a weekend of goals in the topflight as Enugu Rangers scored five, Lobi Stars three, Remo Stars also hit three past Kwara United and Kano Pillars were also in the mood with their own treble.

The Pride of Rivers continued to show their superiority in the NPFL this season with a thumping 4-1 drubbing of defending champions Akwa United in Port-harcout.

It was an unforgettable evening for the visitors as Chijioke Akuneto notched a first-half hat-trick and top scorer Ishaq Rafiu scored his 11th goal of the campaign from the penalty spot in the one-sided encounter.

The consolation goal for Akwa United came from the boots of substitute Austin Osayande at the hour mark as they fell to yet another big defeat away from home.

A second-half blitz from the Sky Blue Stars saw them edge the Harmony boys at the the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne on Sunday.

After a subdued first-half that ended goalless, the home side came out better to put three past the visitors. Andy Okpe opened the scoring before Tolulope Ojo and Seun Ogunribide added to the goals to ensure they end the first stanza with a win.

Remo finished the first half of the season in fourth position, while Kwara United remained fifth.

Enugu Rangers began life at the Awka City stadium with a win over Lobi Stars in the goalfest.

Ossy Martins returned from injury to score twice in the opening half after Kenechukwu Agu had put Abdul Maikaba's side ahead from the spot after just ten minutes of play.

After the break, Chidiebere Nwobodo got his own goal before the Makurdi side pulled two goals back through Raphael Ayagwa (penalty) and Joshua Akhabue.

However, a second goal from Agu helped put the game beyond the visitors but there was still time for Douglas Achiv to reduce the deficit as the game ended in an eight-goal thriller.

Other results include;

Kano Pillars continued to enjoy life in Katsina as they defeated Gombe United 3-1. Ifeanyi Eze's brace and Rabiu Ali's late goal for Pillars came after Yusuf Abdulazeez's goal for Gombe United. In Owerri, Heartland and MFM played out a goalless draw.

Katsina United scored two away goals to nick their first away point of the season. Salisu Mustapha and Adebayo Waheed scored for the Changi Boys, while Valentine Odoh and Godwin Obaje scored for Imama Amapakabo's side.

Mohammed Zulkifilu and Haggai Katoh scored in either half to help Plateau United beat Sunshine Stars in Jos. In Bauchi, it finished goalless between Wikki and Enyimba.

Dakkada, through Edidiong Ezekiel and Sunday Akinmoladun's own goal, clinched a 2-1 win over Niger Tornadoes on Saturday. Sani Rabiu scored Tornadoes' only goal.

In the matchday's final game, Aniete Uko's deflected finish handed Shooting Stars all three points at the expense of Nasarawa United in Ibadan.

Heartland 0-0 MFM

Enugu Rangers 5-3 Lobi Stars

Abia Warriors 2-2 Katsina United

Dakkada 2-1 Niger Tornadoes

Shooting Stars 1-0 Nasarawa United

Wikki Tourists 0-0 Enyimba

Remo Stars 3-0 Kwara United

Plateau United 2-0 Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars 3-1 Gombe United

Rivers United 4-1 Akwa United

Topics:

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.

More from category

  • Ahmed Musa is ready to lead the Super Eagles to victory against the Black Stars

    Ahmed Musa leads by example as 1st Super Eagles player to arrive camp for Nigeria's battle against Ghana

  • Sergio Busquets produced a huge performance as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-0

    'We could have scored more goals' - Busquets disappointed as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

  • Aubameyang has now scored 9 goals in 10 appearances for Barcelona.

    Aubameyang-inspired Barcelona school Benzema-less Real Madrid in the El Clasico

Recommended articles

Ahmed Musa leads by example as 1st Super Eagles player to arrive camp for Nigeria's battle against Ghana

Ahmed Musa leads by example as 1st Super Eagles player to arrive camp for Nigeria's battle against Ghana

'We could have scored more goals' - Busquets disappointed as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

'We could have scored more goals' - Busquets disappointed as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

Aubameyang-inspired Barcelona school Benzema-less Real Madrid in the El Clasico

Aubameyang-inspired Barcelona school Benzema-less Real Madrid in the El Clasico

Watch Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico [Video]

Watch Barcelona destroy Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico [Video]

NPFL Review: Rivers United finish as midseason champions: Enyimba, MFM pick vital away points

NPFL Review: Rivers United finish as midseason champions: Enyimba, MFM pick vital away points

Ese Brume ends Nigeria's 14 year medal drought in World Indoor Championships

Ese Brume ends Nigeria's 14 year medal drought in World Indoor Championships

Trending

SERIE A

Victor Osimhen equals Mohamed Salah and ex-Barcelona star's record

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
2022 WCQ

Odion Ighalo shows he deserves Super Eagles place after superb first-half hat-trick for Al-Hilal

Ighalo is the top scorer in the Saudi Arabian Premier League with 19 goals.
UCL

Can Samuel Chukwueze become first Super Eagle to win a UCL quarter-final since Mikel Obi?

Samuel Chukwueze is gunning for Mikel Obi's Champions League record

STAT ATTACK: 3 things Victor Osimhen does better than Dusan Vlahovic

Victor Osimhen v Dusan Vlahovic

Snubbed Super Eagles star Cyriel Dessers equals Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski's record

Cyriel Dessers

Okocha, Kanu and Ex-Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday [Photos]

Super Eagles players celebrate Tinubu on 70th birthday
SERIE A

Osimhen's double takes Napoli top of the league in landmark 70,000th Italian top-flight goal

Victor Osimhen hits a brace against Udinese to take Napoli top of Serie A and score a landmark 70,000th Italian top-flight goal (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

'Protect him!' - Reactions as 'Sensational' Saka leads Arsenal to victory over Aston Villa

Social media reactions following Arsenal's 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday