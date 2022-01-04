NPFL Review: Remo Stars remain unbeaten, Rangers claim big win

Rangers scored four second half goals to earn the biggest win of the season so far.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what went down in this round of games.

Enyimba continue to stumble

In the weekend’s biggest game, Enyimba were guests of Kano Pillars in Kaduna. In the previous home game, Finidi George’s side lost 1-0 to Rivers United and were confident of a result against the winless Sai Masu Gida Side.

However, Pillars played their best game yet to claim their first maximum points of the season. Ageless Rabiu Ali powered home a penalty at the end of the first half before Kokoette Udo made it 2-0 on the hour mark to wrap up the game.

Despite his mistakes in the game, Enyimba goalie Ojo Olorunleke made some saves to keep the scoreline respectable but the Aba Elephants’ free-fall continued against Salisu Yusuf’s side.

Akwa United ‘mined’ in Lafia

Defending champions Akwa United visited last season’s high-flyers Nasarawa United in Lafia with hopes of extending their unbeaten start to the campaign. It was a game of two halves in Lafia on Sunday as the Solid Miners defeated the Promise Keepers 2-0.

Akwa United dominated the opening half but could not find the opening goal as Godwin Ameh made some stops to keep his side in the game. After the break, Bala Nikyu’s men upped the ante and took the game to the visitors.

Micahel Tochukwu handed the home side the lead just eight minutes into the second-half, while last season’s top scorer Silas Nwankwo scored in the 83rd minute to complete the win over Kennedy Boboye’s men.

No pride for Rivers United at home

Rivers United dropped points at home for the first time at home this season when they faced Sunshine

Stars in Port-Harcourt. The visitors stuck to their excellent game plan to prevent in-form forward Ishaq

Rafiu and co from getting into dangerous positions as Stanley Eguma’s men failed to create enough goalscoring chances during the game.

The draw prevented the Pride of Rivers from going top of the log, while the Owena Whales are still searching for their first goal of the season.

Sweet return for Ilechukwu

Plateau United head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu faced off with Heartland - a side he managed last season.

Having lost in Lagos last time out, the Peace Boys were keen to return to winning ways and that they did on Sunday.

It was a one-way traffic in Jos as Akila Jesse scored the opener in 17th minute before Izuchukwu

Chimezie made it 2-0 two minutes after the break and Mohammed Zulkifilu scored his second game of the season to wrap up the win.

Eddy Dombraye and Lobi Stars stung in Gombe

Gombe United were at their impressive best on Monday to beat Lobi Stars 3-0 in Gombe. After a goalless first half, the Savannah Scorpions came out in stunning fashion as Abdulazeez Yusuf scored either side of Endurance Ebedebiri’s own-goal to secure a first win of the season for the newly promoted side.

The win takes the home side to five points, leveled with the Makurdi side after four rounds of games.

OTHER RESULTS

In Nnewi, Enugu Rangers put four past Niger Tornadoes. Kenechukwu Agu scored a brace before Shedrack

Asiegbu and Christian Nnaji added further strikes to complete the mauling for Abdu Maikaba’s men.

In Bauchi, Wikki Tourists walked over MFM 3-0. Nelson Abiam, Isah Usman and Sale Ibrahim were the goalscorers in the one-sided contest. Similarly, Wasiu Alalade’s goal handed Shooting Stars their first win of the season against Katsina United on Monday.

Godwin Obaje’s first minute opener for Abia Warriors was canceled out by Kwara United’s Adebambo Ademola in the 87th minute as both sides settled for a share of the spoils in Okigwe. A late first-half Samuel Anakwe goal canceled out Muritala Lawal’s opener for Dakkada as Remo Stars preserved their unbeaten start to the campaign.

FULL Results

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Dakkada 1-1 Remo Stars

Kano Pillars 2-0 Enyimba

Enugu Rangers 4-0 Niger Tornadoes

Wikki Tourists 3-0 MFM

Plateau United 3-0 Heartland

Nasarawa United 2-0 Akwa United

Rivers United 0-0 Sunshine Stars

(Monday)

Abia Warriors 1-1 Kwara United

Gombe United 3-0 Lobi Stars