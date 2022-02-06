NPFL Review: Remo Stars go top, Enyimba record away win

Niger Tornadoes, Kwara United and Dakkada all secured home wins as Enugu Rangers remained unbeaten away from home in the league this campaign.

Plateau United 1-0 Rivers United

Plateau United inflicted first loss of the campaign on the Pride of Rivers at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts continued their imperious form at home when they went in front through Akila Jesse who made amends for his initial miss from the spot. Both teams battled for more goals in the game but that never happened as that first half goal from the former MFM man decided the contest.

Remo Stars 1-0 Shooting Stars

Unbeaten Remo Stars continued their fantastic run of form with a narrow 1-0 win over visiting Shooting Stars on Sunday.

This South West derby, which was expected to be feisty, saw a lot of fouls and tackles flying in the first half with so many stoppages between plays. The Oluyole Warriors had the best chance of the game when Ayo Adejubu rounded off the goalkeeper before seeing his effort cleared off the line by captain Nduka Junior.

After the break, the usual fouls here and there continued as chances were not quite evident. However, a sublime free-kick from the edge of the area from Junior handed the Sky Blue Stars all three points in the end.

Consequently, the result left Remo Stars unbeaten and top of the log, while Shooting Stars tasted defeat for the first time in four games.

Sunshine Stars 0-1 Enyimba

Sunshine Stars slumped to a 1-0 home loss to Enyimba in Ijebu Ode.

The Owena Whales came into the fixture with a record of just a defeat in their past eight games and were brimming with confidence, while it has been mixed results for Enyimba in recent weeks.

After a goalless first half, Enyimba got the lead through an awkward fashion when goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal’s attempted clearance came off Victor Mbaoma and flew into the unguarded net in the 47th minute.

Deji Ayeni’s men pressed for the equalizer but the Elephants held on for their second away win of the season.

Other games include;

Musa Bashiru’s goal in the 85th minute for Dakkada denied Kano Pillars another point on the road, while Nasarawa United earned a point at Abia Warriors through another Shammasu Mohammed’s late goal after Godwin Obaje had given the home side the lead early in the contest.

Kabiru Dogo’s Wikki Tourists and Abdul Maikaba’s Enugu Rangers played out a goalless draw in Bauchi same as MFM and Akwa United in Lagos. Samad Kadiri’s second goal in two games handed Kwara United the win against Lobi Stars in Ilorin.

Ahmadu Liman and Shamsudeen Hashim scored for Niger Tornadoes in their 2-1 win over Katsina United in Abuja on Sunday. Faisal Sani scored for the Katsina side.

In the match day’s final game, relegation candidates Heartland will be hoping for a return to winning ways when they welcome Gombe United to Owerri on Wednesday.

RESULTS

Saturday

Abia Warriors 1-1 Nasarawa United

Dakkada 1-0 Kano Pillars

Sunday

Kwara United 1-0 Lobi Stars

Niger Tornadoes 2-1 Katsina United

Remo Stars 1-0 Shooting Stars

Sunshine Stars 0-1 Enyimba

Plateau United 1-0 Rivers United

Wikki Tourists 0-0 Enugu Rangers

MFM 0-0 Akwa United