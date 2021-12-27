NPFL REVIEW: Remo Stars go top after matchday 2 actions

Goals did not come aplenty this week as Rangers dropped points at home, same as Nasarawa United who could not beat newly-promoted Gombe United at home, while champions Akwa United were forced to a draw in Ibadan by Shooting Stars.

Here is how it went down on matchday two in the NPFL;

Remo Stars are flying high

Instagram

Remo Stars continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-0 win over Heartland in Ikenne. Two goals in the opening five minutes set the tone for another win for the Gbenga Ogunbote tutored side as the Naze Millionaires could not cope with their incisive play early on.

Substitute Samuel Anakwe then made the points safe with a goal of his own in the second half as the Sky Blue Stars moved to the top of the log after.

Finidi George And Enyimba continue fine form

Instagram

Former champions of the NPFL, Enyimba and their new manager Finidi George have won all of their competitive games so far this term (three on the continent and two in the league). It was a gritty performance in Nnewi against Enugu Rangers, and they managed to come away with all three points.

Chukwuemeka Obioma’s goal late gave the Aba Elephants their first win at Rangers since 2015. As a result of the win, they are up to second and will be hosting fellow contenders Rivers United in Aba on Wednesday.

Champions denied in Ibadan

Akwa United were denied a win by Ayo Adejubu’s well-taken goal for Shooting Stars at the newly renovated Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan on Sunday. The visitors had never picked a point at this ground previously, but they managed to get the opener this time through Utibe Archibong in the 28th minute as the first half came to an end.

The hosts huffed and puffed after the break as Gafar Olafimihan, Malomo Taofeek and co missed a host of chances early on. However, substitute Adejubu was played in by Gafar before firing past goalkeeper Adewale Adeyinka as the home fans went wild with their celebrations. It is the first-ever draw between the two teams in the top flight.

Two points dropped at home for the Oluyole Warriors, who will be guests of Lobi Stars on Wednesday while Akwa United will host Gombe United in Uyo.

MFM remain winless and without a league goal

MFM traveled to Uyo to face Dakkada in one of matchday two games played on Sunday. Having suffered a home loss to Remo Stars last time, MFM were looking to extend their run against a Dakkada side that has never beaten them in the topflight.

However, a late first-half penalty goal from Aniekan Ekpe and Musa Bashiru’s goal in the 84th minute was all the Chosens needed to send the Olukoya Boys back empty-handed. A result that leaves the Lagosians without a point and a goal this season.

Ishaq Rafiu In Red-hot Form

Instagram

The fleet-footed winger has taken the league by storm this season, scoring three goals in his opening two league games. On Sunday, it was his brilliant showing that propelled Rivers United to a comfortable 3-0 win over Katsina United.

The former Shooting Stars player scored the opener in the 28th minute before completing his brace three minutes from the hour-mark. Rafiu then turned provider for Chijioke Akuneto to round off the scoring in the 62nd minute as Stanley Eguma’s men continued their imperious home form.

Other results

Lobi Stars held Kano Pillars to a goalless draw at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna. Similarly, Nasarawa United were pegged back by Gombe United in Lafia. Abdullahi Abubakar’s early goal in the second half for the home side was canceled out by a late goal from Yusuf Abdulazeez for the visitors.

In Bauchi, Abdullateef Balogun’s goal in the 40th minute secured the win for Wikki Tourists over Abubakar Bala’s Niger Tornadoes.

Abia Warriors returned to winning ways and kept a clean sheet for the first time in 14 league games by beating Sunshine Stars 1-0 in Okigwe. Paul Samson’s second goal in as many games secured the win for Imama Amapakabo’s men.

Mohammed Zulkilfu’s fifth-minute opener for Plateau United against Kwara United in Jos ensured Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side take away all the maximum points in a keenly contested game.

Full Results

Enugu Rangers 0-1 Enyimba

Abia Warriors 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Dakkada 2-0 MFM

Kano Pillars 0-0 Lobi Stars

Nasarawa United 1-1 Gombe United

Plateau United 1-0 Kwara United

Remo Stars 3-0 Heartland

Rivers United 3-0 Katsina United

Shooting Stars 1-1 Akwa United