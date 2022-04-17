NPFL Review: Relief for Shooting Stars; Enugu Rangers slump in continental race

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
The Nigeria Professional Football League 2021/22 match day 23 produced five away draws and just two home wins on Saturday.

Action continues in the NPFL
Shooting Stars, who were without a win in three previous games, finished as the biggest winners of the day, while Dakkada defeated Heartland to brighten their chances of survival.

In Okigwe, Abia Warriors were held at home by Tornadoes, while Kwara United scored a late equaliser in Kaduna to snatch a point from Wikki Tourists.

Remo Stars' Andy Okpe and Gombe United's Yusuf Abdulazeez also added to their tally for the season.

Here's a look at how it went down on the match day.

Sunshine Stars held the flying Antelopes to a goalles draw in Awka on Saturday. It was a keenly contested affair as goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal showed his brilliance in several ways to help his side leave with a point.

A result that leaves a huge dent on Rangers' continental hopes, while Sunshine continue to pull away from the drop zone as we approach match day 24.

The Peace boys did an easy job over the Lagos side courtesy two goals from the first half to close the gap between them and leaders Rivers United.

The returning Ibrahim Buhari headed home the first before Haggai Katoh fired home from range to make it two nil minutes before the end of the first half. After the break, not much happened as the away side grew into the game but they couldn't find a consolation.

The win takes Plateau United within one point of Rivers United at the top, while MFM remain in the drop zone by virtue of the defeat.

Other results include;

Shooting Stars won a league game for the first time since match day 19 when they walloped toothless Lobi Stars 3-0 in Ibadan. Emmanuel Lucky scored twice in the first half before Ayo Adejubu came off the bench to complete the rout late in the second half.

Wikki and Kwara United played out a 1-1 draw in Kaduna, while Niger Tornadoes scored early in the second half to deny Abia Warriors a win in Okigwe. Paul Samson scored for Imama Amapakabo's side before Njoku Augustine deflected a shot from Munir Idris home.

In the relegation six pointer, Dakkada edged Heartland 2-1 in Uyo. Israel Emmanuel and Aniekan Ekpe's penalty set them on their way to another home win before Monday Yakubu's consolation in the second half.

Remo Stars and Akwa United picked a point at Nasarawa United and Gombe United respectively. Remo led through Andy Okpe's goal before King Osanga equalized just five minutes later.

Meanwhile, Adam Yakubu handed Akwa United the lead in Gombe, only for Yusuf Abdulazeez to score his tenth goal of the season minutes before the break.

The game between Kano Pillars and Katsina United was inconclusive and a decision is being expected from the League Management Company (LMC) over the matter.

FULL RESULTS

Saturday

Shooting Stars 3-0 Lobi Stars

Dakkada 2-1 Beartland

Nasarawa United 1-1 Remo Stars

Gombe United 1-1 Akwa United

Wikki Tourists 1-1 Kwara United

Kano Pillars 0-0 Katsina United*

Enugu Rangers 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Abia Warriors 1-1 Niger Tornadoes

Sunday

Plateau United 2-0 MFM

Monday

Rivers United v Enyimba

