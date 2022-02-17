NPFL Review: Plateau United go top, Remo Stars suffer another loss

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
The Nigeria Professional Football League 2021/22 campaign continued on Wednesday and Thursday with match day 13 games.

Plateau United emerged victorious over Shooting Stars to become the new league leaders as Remo Stars fell at home to champions Akwa United.

Lagos side MFM won their first game in eight games to ease their relegation woes, while Sunshine Stars conceded a late goal to suffer a narrow defeat at the hands of Niger Tornadoes in Abuja.

Here's how it happened in the exciting match day that witbessed two away wins.

Plateau United continued their blistering form with a routine win over Shooting Stars at the New Jos Stadium on Wednesday.

The Peace Boys got off to the best possible start when Mohammed Zulkifilu handed them the lead in the 8th minute of the game before Seyi Okeowo levelled for the visitors minutes before the break.

After the interval, substitute Albert Hilary fired home to hand Fidelis Ilechukwu's side the lead once more before Nenrot Silas dispatched a penalty three minutes later to make the points safe.

The Sky Blue suffered yet another defeat as champions Akwa United pipped them 1-0 at their own ground in Ikenne.

Remo, who lost for the first time last Sunday, were playing without their home support after the LMC sanctioned them for the actions of their fans in their previous home game against Shooting Stars.

It was David Onovo's goal midway through the first half that secured all three points for the Promise keepers in Ikenne as they returned to winning ways.

The Harmony Boys upped their game to secure a second successive home win against Enyimba in the NPFL on Wednesday.

Alao Danbani scored the only goal of the game in the 17th minute after following up on a rebound in the opposition's area. The visitors couldn't find a leveller as they slumped to a fifth defeat of the season.

Rivers United missed a chance to remain at the top after playing a 1-1 draw with 10-man Abia Warriors in Okigwe on Thursday.

Imama Amapakabo's warriors have been struggling for a while and minutes after the half hour mark, striker Odoh Valentine was sent off for allegedly elbowing Rivers United skipper Temple Emekayi. However, it was the home side who would take the lead before the break as Paul Samson tucked home to give his side an HT lead.

Shortly after the interval, Pride of Rivers equalised through Uche Onwuasonaya to redeem themselves. However, no further goals as they settled for a share of the spoils.

Other results include;

Munir Idris' goal at the death handed Niger Tornadoes a narrow win over Sunshine Stars in Abuja. Similarly, Tunde Azeez came off the bench to score a late winner as MFM beat Katsina United in Lagos.

On Thursday, Abdulazeez Yusuf scored in stoppage time for Gombe United to edge Dakkada at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Prior to the winner, Dakkada missed a penalty through Musa Bashiru.

In Bauchi, two second half goals from Promise Damala gave Wikki Tourists a comeback 2-1 win over Kano Pillars. Gabriel Jeremiah scored for the visitors. Meanwhile, Christian Nnaji's goal for Enugu Rangers was the difference between the Enugu side and Nasarawa United in Nnewi.

Heartland snapped their winless run by beating Lobi Stars 1-0 courtesy Nnamdi Egbujuo's 71st minute strike at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri on Thursday.

MFM FC 1-0 Katsina United

Plateau United 3-1 Shooting Stars

Remo Stars 0-1 Akwa United

Kwara United 1-0 Enyimba

Wikki Tourists 2-1 Kano Pillars

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Dakkada 0-1 Gombe Utd

Heartland 1-0 Lobi

Abia Warriors 1-1 Rivers Utd

Rangers 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

