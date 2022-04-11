NPFL Review: Plateau United close in on top spot; Victor Mbaoma derby hero

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigeria Professional Football League 2021/22 this weekend witnessed the Oriental derby in Aba, relegation battle in Lagos and the North Central derby in Ilorin.

Action continues in the NPFL this season
Action continues in the NPFL this season

The four-day match day 22 action began with the derby between Enyimba and Enugu Rangers in Aba on Sunday as well as the clash between MFM and fellow strugglers Dakkada in Lagos.

Recommended articles

Meanwhile, in terms of output, it has been a slow start to the second stanza as goals have come in limited quantity in the previous match days and this particular one.

However, here's a look at how it went down this match day.

It was a top performance from Victor Mbaoma to help Enyimba come from a goal down to beat the Flying Antelopes at the Aba International Stadium on Sunday.

In front of a sizable crowd, Rangers took the lead against the run of play through Ossy Martins who ended up rounding off goalkeeper Bassa Djeri before placing the ball in the back of the net for his sixth goal of the season.

But before the break, Mbaoma raced onto a pass from Adekunle Adeleke to restore parity for Finidi George's side. The ante was uppped a bit after the interval and the introduction of Cyril Olisema handed the home side the advantage in the early exchanges.

Enyimba went on to complete the turnaround when the former Remo Stars forward headed home his second goal of the game from a teasing cross by Olisema.

No further goals as Enyimba moved within five points of the Enugu side on the league log.

The North Central derby was fierce and had lots of physical battles in the games as none of the sides was ready to lose the game.

The two goals scored in the game came in quick succession. Former Enyimba forward Samad Kadiri gave the Harmony boys the lead only for Wasiu Jimoh to equalise just two minutes later.

In the end, the away side were resolute at the back and dealt with the attacks of the home side for the rest of the game to nick another point on the road.

Other results include;

Badejo Babatunde and Oladayo Alabi scored in either half to lead MFM to a comfortable 2-0 win over Dakkada in Lagos as the game between Lobi Stars and Kano Pillars finished goalless.

A late header from Musa Wakili off a defensive blunder by Wikki Tourists' defence, gave Tornadoes another win at home in Kaduna on Sunday.

Gombe United made light work of Nasarawa United in Gombe. Yusuf Abdulazeez scored his ninth of the season, while Ahmed Jimoh and Sani Abbani grabbed their maiden goals of the season and Aliyu Abdullahi scored for the Solid Miners.

In Ijebu Ode, it was Ejike Uzoechi's penalty goal that decided the contest between Sunshine Stars and Abia Warriors.

Meanwhile, Akwa United edged Shooting Stars 2-1 in Uyo on Monday. Naibe Akpesiri and Bello Babatunde scored for the Promise Keepers as Chidera Eze's late finish served as a mere consolation to the visitors.

Sunday

Lobi Stars 0-0 Kano Pillars

Enyimba 2-1 Enugu Rangers

Tornadoes 1-0 Wikki Tourists

MFM 2-0 Dakkada

Sunshine 1-0 Abia Warriors

Monday

Akwa United 2-1 Shooting Stars

Gombe United 3-1 Nasarawa United

Kwara United 1-1 Plateau United

REMAINING FIXTURES

Tuesday

Heartland v Remo Stars

Wednesday

Katsina United v Rivers United

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.

More from category

  • Umar Sadiq led Almeria to their 20th league win of the season, more than any club in La Liga 2 this season (Twitter/Almeria)

    Umar Sadiq scores goal No. 17 to send Almeria second in La Liga 2

  • Action continues in the NPFL this season

    NPFL Review: Plateau United close in on top spot; Victor Mbaoma derby hero

  • Heineken's UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour with Seedorf set to hit Lagos and Abuja this April

    Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Recommended articles

Umar Sadiq scores goal No. 17 to send Almeria second in La Liga 2

Umar Sadiq scores goal No. 17 to send Almeria second in La Liga 2

NPFL Review: Plateau United close in on top spot; Victor Mbaoma derby hero

NPFL Review: Plateau United close in on top spot; Victor Mbaoma derby hero

Lagos States marks International Day of sports with athletics event

Lagos States marks International Day of sports with athletics event

Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Osimhen is not enough – Spalletti's refusal to learn may have cost Napoli Scudetto

Osimhen is not enough – Spalletti's refusal to learn may have cost Napoli Scudetto

Lukaku is out for the crucial Champions League 2nd leg against Real Madrid but is it really ‘advantage Chelsea’?

Lukaku is out for the crucial Champions League 2nd leg against Real Madrid but is it really ‘advantage Chelsea’?

Trending

'Find Salah in Cancelo's pocket' - Reactions as Manchester City and Liverpool battle to a draw

Joao Cancelo had an impressive game against Mohamed Salah as Manchester City played a 2-2 draw with Liverpool
SUPER EAGLES

Watch Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman both find the back of the net for their clubs

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman both scored for their clubs
SERIE A

Victor Osimhen shines on league return, suffers setback with Napoli in the title race

Victor Osimhen's brilliance couldn't stop Napoli from defeat at home.
EPL

Lookman five goals away from setting Sunday goals record as Leicester City edge out Crystal Palace

Ademola Lookman opens the scoring for Leicester City (IMAGO / Action Plus)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Even 3 penalties cannot stop us' - Reactions as Luuk de Jong's late goal gives Barcelona 3-2 win against Levante

Luuk De Jong scores as Barcelona came from behind to defeat Levante 3-2 in La Liga
UECL

Cyriel Dessers slammed for causing 'unrest' over Feyenoord Starting XI exclusion

Cyriel Dessers has been unable to nail down a starting spot despite at Feyenoord despite an impressive goals return
LIGUE 1

Brest keep Moses Simon quiet as Nantes' hopes of Europe fades

Moses Simon laboured for 66 minutes but could not produce a goal or an assist for Nantes against Brest
PRIMEIRA LIGA

Zaidu Sanusi and Porto battle to victory over Vitoria SC as race for Europe hots up

Zaidu Sanusi was more offensive against Vitoria SC as the league leaders hope to tie off the title soon