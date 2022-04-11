NPFL Review: Plateau United close in on top spot; Victor Mbaoma derby hero

Meanwhile, in terms of output, it has been a slow start to the second stanza as goals have come in limited quantity in the previous match days and this particular one.

However, here's a look at how it went down this match day.

Enyimba 2-1 Enugu Rangers

It was a top performance from Victor Mbaoma to help Enyimba come from a goal down to beat the Flying Antelopes at the Aba International Stadium on Sunday.

In front of a sizable crowd, Rangers took the lead against the run of play through Ossy Martins who ended up rounding off goalkeeper Bassa Djeri before placing the ball in the back of the net for his sixth goal of the season.

But before the break, Mbaoma raced onto a pass from Adekunle Adeleke to restore parity for Finidi George's side. The ante was uppped a bit after the interval and the introduction of Cyril Olisema handed the home side the advantage in the early exchanges.

Enyimba went on to complete the turnaround when the former Remo Stars forward headed home his second goal of the game from a teasing cross by Olisema.

No further goals as Enyimba moved within five points of the Enugu side on the league log.

Kwara United 1-1 Plateau United

The North Central derby was fierce and had lots of physical battles in the games as none of the sides was ready to lose the game.

The two goals scored in the game came in quick succession. Former Enyimba forward Samad Kadiri gave the Harmony boys the lead only for Wasiu Jimoh to equalise just two minutes later.

In the end, the away side were resolute at the back and dealt with the attacks of the home side for the rest of the game to nick another point on the road.

Other results include;

Badejo Babatunde and Oladayo Alabi scored in either half to lead MFM to a comfortable 2-0 win over Dakkada in Lagos as the game between Lobi Stars and Kano Pillars finished goalless.

A late header from Musa Wakili off a defensive blunder by Wikki Tourists' defence, gave Tornadoes another win at home in Kaduna on Sunday.

Gombe United made light work of Nasarawa United in Gombe. Yusuf Abdulazeez scored his ninth of the season, while Ahmed Jimoh and Sani Abbani grabbed their maiden goals of the season and Aliyu Abdullahi scored for the Solid Miners.

In Ijebu Ode, it was Ejike Uzoechi's penalty goal that decided the contest between Sunshine Stars and Abia Warriors.

Meanwhile, Akwa United edged Shooting Stars 2-1 in Uyo on Monday. Naibe Akpesiri and Bello Babatunde scored for the Promise Keepers as Chidera Eze's late finish served as a mere consolation to the visitors.

FULL RESULTS

Sunday

Lobi Stars 0-0 Kano Pillars

Enyimba 2-1 Enugu Rangers

Tornadoes 1-0 Wikki Tourists

MFM 2-0 Dakkada

Sunshine 1-0 Abia Warriors

Monday

Akwa United 2-1 Shooting Stars

Gombe United 3-1 Nasarawa United

Kwara United 1-1 Plateau United

REMAINING FIXTURES

Tuesday

Heartland v Remo Stars

Wednesday