NPFL Review: Goals aplenty as Akwa United, Remo Stars and Enyimba claim big wins

Continental hopefuls Remo Stars secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Dakkada, as defending champions Akwa United annihilated Nasarawa United in Uyo.

Here's how it went down during the match day.

Katsina United 3-1 Shooting Stars

The Changi boys returned to winning ways and a first win under new boss Usman Abdallah by beating struggling Shooting Stars 3-1 in Katsina.

Dauda Madaki stole the show with a well taken goal and a penalty to complete his brace in the second half after Sochima Elum had equalized for the visitors. Substitute Aliyu Musa scored late on to round off the scoring for the home side.

Katsina United moved above Pillars into the 17th position, while Shooting stars remained 11th.

Enyimba 4-0 Kano Pillars

Finidi George's men defeated Kano Pillars 4 nil in Aba on Thursday. It was one way traffic for the hosts who were in dire need of a win to move up the ladder.

Victor Mbaoma opened the scoring just before the break, and went on to score his brace and tenth league goal of the season early in the second half.

Striker Chukwuemeka Obioma and Godwin Emmanuel added further goals late on to complete the rout in Aba.

The result left Pillars in the bottom zone and are without a goal in the second half so far.

Other results include;

Akwa United walloped Nasarawa United 6-1 in Uyo. Speedster Wisdom Fernando scored a brace, while Babatunde Bello, Matin Franklin, Friday Ubong and Bello Babatunde added their names to the scoresheet. King Osanga scored the Solid Miners' only goal.

In Ilorin, Abia Warriors dug deep to nick a point off Kwara United. Samuel Tiza gave the Harmony boys the lead before Valentine Odoh equalised for the visitors in the second half.

Salomon Chigoziem and Aliyu Abdullahi scored in either half to help Wikki beat MFM 2-0 in Lagos. Meanwhile, it was a return to winning ways for Lobi Stars as they defeated Gombe United 2-1 in Makurdi. Endurance Ebedebiri and Chinonso Okonkwo scored for the home side, while Almeen Almeen scored for the Savannah Scorpions.

Remo Stars were comfortable against Dakkada as they won 4-1. Sikiru Alimi, Andy Okpe, Tolulope Ojo and Akanni Qudus all got in the act, while Etido Dan scored on his full debut for the Chosens.

It wasn't a good week for the top two as they lost on their travels. Sunshine Stars edged Rivers United 1-0 courtesy Leonard Ugochukwu's early strike, while Heartland boosted their survival chances with a win over Plateau United in Owerri. Chukwudi Nwaodu scored the goal for the Naze Millionaires.

FULL RESULTS

Kwara United 1-1 Abia Warriors

Lobi Stars 2-1 Gombe United

Katsina United 3-1 Shooting Stars

Remo Stars 4-1 Dakkada

Niger Tornadoes 2-1 Enugu Rangers

Enyimba 4-0 Kano Pillars

MFM 0-2 Wikki Tourists

Akwa United 6-1 Nasarawa United

Heartland 1-0 Plateau United