ADVERTISEMENT

NPFL: Remo Stars captain gets car gift for impressive performance

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Remo stars finished third last season, the best in the club's history

Remo stars President, Kunle Soname presenting the car papers to Ndukka Junior
Remo stars President, Kunle Soname presenting the car papers to Ndukka Junior

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Remo stars have gifted the team captain a car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The captain, Nduka Junior was rewarded with a car for his brilliant performances at the club last season.

Remo Stars finished third last season with 62 points, the highest in the club's history.

Ndukka Junior
Ndukka Junior AFP

The presentation of the car was done by the President of the club, Kunle Soname on Saturday at the Remo stars stadium, Ikenne.

The Ogun state NPFL side finished third last season which it the best finish for them in the league.

The Ogun based team qualified to NPFL after winning the Super Six in Enugu.

Remo stars lost to ASFAR Fc of Morocco in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederations cup.

Soname revealed that the 21-year-old player has been making the club proud.

Remo stars President, Kunle Soname presenting the car papers to Ndukka Junior
Remo stars President, Kunle Soname presenting the car papers to Ndukka Junior AFP

He added that the management of the behavior also looking at the behavior of the players.

He said, ''You have been making us proud, and that is the reason we are rewarding you to with urgings little gift and to also urge you to continue to be a good ambassador of is club. '

Remo stars player training ahead of new season
Remo stars player training ahead of new season AFP

You have shown a great leadership which is top notch, and we are happy with you.''

Meanwhile, Remo Stars are preparing for their campaign in the 2022/23 Nigerian League season.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Remo stars President, Kunle Soname presenting the car papers to Ndukka Junior

    NPFL: Remo Stars captain gets car gift for impressive performance

  • Croatia defeated Morocco to win Bronze at Qatar 2022

    QATAR 2022: Morocco's World Cup campaign end in a loss as Croatia claim bronze

  • Morocco fell to a 2-1 defeat against Croatia in the World Cup third place play-off

    QATAR 2022: Reactions as fans heap praise on Morocco despite losing World Cup bronze medal to Croatia

Recommended articles

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa shows off PVC ahead of 2023 elections

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa shows off PVC ahead of 2023 elections

Jabeur reigns supreme in Abu Dhabi as Raducanu makes comeback statement from wrist injury

Jabeur reigns supreme in Abu Dhabi as Raducanu makes comeback statement from wrist injury

NPFL: Remo Stars captain gets car gift for impressive performance

NPFL: Remo Stars captain gets car gift for impressive performance

QATAR 2022: Reactions as fans heap praise on Morocco despite losing World Cup bronze medal to Croatia

QATAR 2022: Reactions as fans heap praise on Morocco despite losing World Cup bronze medal to Croatia

U20 AFCON: Flying Eagles off to Christmas break after nine warmup games

U20 AFCON: Flying Eagles off to Christmas break after nine warmup games

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final

Usain Bolt set to be honoured with BBC Sports lifetime achievement award

Usain Bolt set to be honoured with BBC Sports lifetime achievement award

QATAR 2022: Morocco's World Cup campaign end in a loss as Croatia claim bronze

QATAR 2022: Morocco's World Cup campaign end in a loss as Croatia claim bronze

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre takes on 'Father Christmas' duty

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre takes on 'Father Christmas' duty

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is credited with one of the most famous penalty misses of all time

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

John Njue Kibue, a Kenyan migrant worker was declared dead after a fall from the 8th floor of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium