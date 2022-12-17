NPFL: Remo Stars captain gets car gift for impressive performance

The captain, Nduka Junior was rewarded with a car for his brilliant performances at the club last season.

Remo Stars finished third last season with 62 points, the highest in the club's history.

The presentation of the car was done by the President of the club, Kunle Soname on Saturday at the Remo stars stadium, Ikenne.

Remo Stars Historic NPFL Finish

The Ogun state NPFL side finished third last season which it the best finish for them in the league.

The Ogun based team qualified to NPFL after winning the Super Six in Enugu.

Remo stars lost to ASFAR Fc of Morocco in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederations cup.

Junior have been making the club proud - Soname

Soname revealed that the 21-year-old player has been making the club proud.

He added that the management of the behavior also looking at the behavior of the players.

He said, ''You have been making us proud, and that is the reason we are rewarding you to with urgings little gift and to also urge you to continue to be a good ambassador of is club. '

You have shown a great leadership which is top notch, and we are happy with you.''