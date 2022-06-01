The numbers game as top 2 Rivers United, Plateau United faceoff in title decider

Rivers United will host their closest challengers Plateau United in a week 31 encounter that could decide who wins the league at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

While the game between the top two teams in Port Harcourt is obviously the pick of the pack slated for today, there are nine other matches across the nation to keep a close tab on.

Let’s take a quick look at some interesting numbers in some of the biggest games in week 31 in the NPFL

Rivers United vs Plateau United - the numbers

9 - There are nine (9) points separating the leaders, Rivers United, and second-placed challengers, Plateau United.

13 - Rivers United have won 13 consecutive games at home this season, dropping points once at home this season, to Sunshine Stars, in the NPFL.

7 - Plateau United may not have an impeccable away record but the Fidelis Ilechukwu side does have the ammunition to cause their host problems having scored seven goals in their last three matches, an average of over 2.33 goals per game.

4 - Rivers United have conceded the least goals at home (4) this season, tied with Plateau United.

49 - No team has scored more goals at home than Rivers United’s 49 this season.

Battle of the Stars takes centre stage as Remo and Shooting meet in Southwest derby

Remo Stars and Shooting Stars are set to light up the beautiful and ancient city of Ibadan when they lock horns in the Southwest derby.

Shooting Stars, known as 3SC, welcome their counterparts and neighbours from Ikenne as both teams look to improve their positions on the table.

Third-placed Remo will be looking to put a stop to their poor away form, while 3SC would hope to add to their woes as both teams fight for regional bragging right.

8 - Remo Stars have lost eight matches on the road this season, including each of their last three.

4 - Remo Stars have taken just four points from a possible 36 in their last eight away matches.

3 - Remo Stars have failed to score a goal on each of their last three away trips.

4 - Shooting Stars have scored at least a goal in each of their last four games at home.

17 - Shooting Stars are unbeaten in their last 17 games at home.

Nasarawa United vs Abia Warriors

This game has the potential to entertain NPFL followers and lovers. Nasarawa are looking to bounce back to winning ways after dropping three points last time to Enyimba in Aba.

For Abia Warriors are also eyeing a quick return to winning ways after that narrow defeat to Wikki Tourist in Bauchi.

Special Mention

Lobi Stars vs Kwara United

6 - Lobi Stars are unbeaten in the last six games at home