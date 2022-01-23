NPFL matchday 8 preview and predictions

Meanwhile, owing to the death of the General Manager of Shooting Stars Rasheed Balogun, the clash between the Oluyole Warriors and Kwara United will take place on Wednesday same as the top-of-the table fixture between Rangers and Remo Stars.

Wikki Tourists v Plateau United

Wikki Tourists return home after claiming a win in Benin against Dakkada FC to face Fidelis Ilechukwu’s Plateau United side who are on a mini winning run of two league games.

In their past four meetings in Bauchi, the Big Elephants have won three with the Jos side’s only win coming in 2020 and it was also the only time they have managed to score in Bauchi in recent seasons.

Although, Plateau United are three points better than their opponents but their run of seven consecutive defeats away from home hands Kabiru Dogo’s men the advantage.

Prediction: Wikki Tourists 1-0 Plateau United

Akwa United v Sunshine Stars

A resurgent Sunshine Stars, on a five-game unbeaten run, will hope to extend that record when they visit champions Akwa United.

The Promise Keepers have been dominant at home this season as they are yet to concede a goal and have won all three games, scoring six goals in the process. On the other hand, the Owena Whales have shown their resilience this season, picking a point at Rivers United and Shooting Stars on their travels.

At least three goals have been scored in their past seven meetings at the Nest of Champions, so putting the current scoring form of Deji Ayeni’s side into consideration, it might turn out to be another goalfest in Uyo on Sunday.

Prediction: Akwa United 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Lobi Stars v Enyimba

It is one of the biggest games of the matchday. Lobi Stars picked a point at Katsina United last matchday while Enyimba had their fixture moved to Wednesday.

The Pride of Benue have been blowing hot and cold this season, though they sit one point behind Finidi George’s men. The Aper AKu Stadium, the venue of Sunday’s clash, is a good hunting ground for the Elephants who have picked at least a point in three of their past four visits.

Both coaches, Eddy Dombraye of Lobi and Finidi of Enyimba, are new in the NPFL and this will be their first-ever meeting in Nigeria’s topflight.

Prediction: Lobi Stars 1-1 Enyimba

Kano Pillars v MFM

This is a case of two struggling teams in this early part of the season. Kano Pillars lost on the road last time out while MFM suffered a second home defeat of the season at the hands of Rivers United.

Sai Masu Gida will be keen to return to winning ways so as to move away from the bottom four that has MFM placed 20th at the moment.

The Lagos side has never picked a point at Pillars and with the current state of the Church Boys, it looks quite difficult to see them put an end to that bad record.

Prediction: Kano Pillars 2-0 MFM

Other games include;

On Monday, Rivers United will host Heartland FC in Port-Harcourt, while Niger Tornadoes will be guests of Gombe United in Gombe.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United and Katsina United will do battle in a Northern derby. Katsina United are yet to pick a point away from home this season and the record might continue owing to the home form of the Solid Miners.

Meanwhile, Abia Warriors will be at the Okigwe Stadium to host Dakkada FC.

FULL FIXTURES

Sunday

Kano Pillars v MFM

Akwa United v Sunshine Stars

Abia Warriors v Dakkada

Lobi Stars v Enyimba

Nasarawa United v Katsina United

Wikki v Plateau United

Monday

Gombe United v Niger Tornadoes

Rivers United v Heartland

Wednesday

Shooting Stars v Kwara United