MFM of Lagos and FC Ifeanyi Ubah both recorded wins to go top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) groups after matchday seven encounters played on Wednesday, February 6.

MFM rose to the top of the western conference after a win over Wikki Tourists in their last encounter while FC Ifeanyi Ubah are new to the top of the other conference replacing Heartland.

Ifeanyi Ubah beat Gombe United 2-0 at home to achieve the feat, they needed two second half goals from Ikenna Cooper in the 73rd minute and Nonso Nzediegwu in the 94th minute was enough to get all three points.

NPFL results

Only six games were played on Wednesday, with other games to be played on Thursday, February 6.

A total of 11 goals were scored with one draw, five home wins and one away win.

The only draw of the matchday was a goalless encounter between Rivers United and Kwara United.

A Samson Obi goal in the 25th minute gave Abia Warriors a 1-0 win over Heartland.

Go Round recorded a shock 2-1 win over Kano Pillars, Akaba Otega gave the home side the lead in the 33rd minute.

The away team equalised through Rabiu Ali before the winning goal came through Adeseun Adelani in the 51st minute.

MFM picked up the only away win of the matchday thanks to a 13th minute goal by Adeniji Kabir.

NPFL newcomers Kada City beat El-Kanemi Warriors 2-1, the away side took to the lead through Abubakar Umar in the 16th minute.

Anayo Iwuala and Kabiru Sanusi scored in the 69th and 90th minute to earn all three points.

NPFL results

Rivers Utd 0-0 Kwara Utd

Remo Stars 0-1 MFM

Go Round 2-1 Kano Pillars

Kada City 2-1 El-Kanemi

Abia Warriors 1-0 Heartland

FC Ifeanyiubah 2-0 Gombe Utd

Thursday fixtures

Enugu Rangers vs Lobi Stars

Katsina Utd vs Bendel Insurance

Nasarawa United vs Plateau United

Niger Tornadoes vs Sunshine Stars

Wikki Tourist vs Enyimba

Yobe Stars vs Akwa United