MFM of Lagos and Heartland of Owerri both recorded home wins to go top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) groups after matchday six encounters played on Sunday, February 3,

Heartland of Owerri recorded a thrilling 3-2 win over NPFL newcomers Kada City at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

The home side took the lead as early as the 19th minute through Samuel Nnoshiri, but Kada equalised through Sadiq Suleiman in the 28th minute.

Anayo Iwuala put Kada City in front in the 33rd minute as they went into the half time break with the advantage.

An own goal from Papa Idris in the 52nd minute equalised for Heartland and scored what turned out to be the winner through Chinonso Okonkwo in the 55th minute.

MFM picked up maximum points at home against Wikki Tourists thanks to a 69th minute goals by Chijioke Akuneto in the 69th minute.

There were eight home wins, one away wins and a draw in matchday six of the 2019 NPFL with a total of 27 goals scored.

An Adamu Hassan brace and a Chinedu Sunday strike gave Kano Pillars a 3-0 win over Nasarawa United .

Gombe United were held to a goalless draw at home by Plateau United.

Goals from Samson Obi and Shedrack Asiegbu gave Abia Warriors all three points away against FC Ifeanyiubah despite an early goal from Emmanuel Ugwuka.

Katsina United were 3-1 victors over Niger Tornadoes Martins Usule and a Tasiu Lawal brface cancelled out a late penalty by Eric Frimpong.

Second half goals from Christopher Lolo, Ndifreke Effiong and Ubong Friday gave Akwa United a 3-0 win over Go Round.

Sunshine Stars triumphed 2-1 against as goals from Fuad Ekelejuoti and Alaba Adeniyi cancelled out a Bright Akpojuvwevwo strike.

Bashir Abdulrahman and Wasiu Alalade gave Enyimba a 2-0 win over Rivers United.

A goal by Abubakar Umar and penalty converted by Isiaka Olawale cancelled out a strike by Abdullahi Usman to give El-Kanemi a 2-1 win over Yobe Stars.

NPFL matchday 6 results

MFM 1-0 Wikki

Enyimba 2-0 Rivers Utd

Sunshine Stars 2-1 Remo Stars

Katsina Utd 3-1 Tornadoes

El-Kanemi 2-1 Yobe Stars

Akwa Utd 3-0 Go Round

Kano Pillars 3-0 Nasarawa Utd

Gombe Utd 0-0 Plateau Utd

Heartland 3-2 Kada Stars

FCIU 1-2 Abia Warriors