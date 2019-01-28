Enugu Rangers beat Enyimba International 1-0 in a matchday five Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) played on Sunday, January 27.

The Southern derby between Rangers and Enyimba is one of the traditional games in Nigerian football history.

Both sides have seven titles each and only one goal separated the two sides after 90 minutes.

Ajani Ibrahim was the hero for Aiteo Cup champions Enugu Rangers with the only goal of the game in the 40th minute .

NPFL results

There were 10 Matchday five games played on Sunday, January 27.

Five home wins three draws and two away wins.

The games between Niger Tornadoes and new comers Bendel Insurance, Abia Warriors and Gombe United, Plateau United and Kano Pillars all ended in a goalless draw.

Kada City lost at home to FC Ifeanyi Ubah through a goal by Chibuike Eze in the 62nd minute.

The second away win was recorded by Sunshine Stars away at Wikki Tourists thanks to an 80th minute goal by Chibundu Amah.

A James Odeh in the 65th minute was the difference as Yobe Stars beat Heartland.

Remo Stars beat Katsina United 2-0 with goals from Victor Mbaoma in the 3rd minute and Kingsley Akemini in the 78th minute.

An Austin Opara own goal in the 59th minute gifted Rivers United a 1-0 win over MFM.

CAF Champions League contenders Lobi Stars beat Kwara United 3-0 with goals from Michael Stephen in the 10th minute and Yaya Kone brace in the 29th and 34th minute.

MATCHDAY 5 RESULTS

Wikki 0-1 Sunshine Stars

Rivers Utd 1-0 MFM

Rangers 1-0 Enyimba

Lobi 3-0 Kwara Utd

Remo Stars 2-0 Katsina Utd

Tornadoes 0-0 Insurance

Yobe Stars 1-0 Heartland

Plateau Utd 0-0 Kano Pillars

Kada Stars 0-1 FCIU

Abia Warriors 0-0 Gombe Utd

Monday, January 28

Go Round vs El-Kanemi

Nasarawa United vs Akwa United