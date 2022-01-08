NPFL matchday 5 preview and predictions

Meanwhile, eyes will be on Ishaq Rafiu who was stopped from scoring last week, Yusuf Abdulazeez who managed to score twice in his side's drubbing of Lobi Stars in Gombe and Kokoette Udo who played a key role in the defeat of Enyimba for Kano Pillars.

So, it is another loaded week with top quality games to anticipate and here's a look at those games of interest this weekend.

Enyimba v Shooting Stars

It will be a clash of history in Aba on Sunday as Enyimba host Shooting Stars. 13 league titles (Enyimba 8& Shooting 5) have been won by these two traditional sides. However, the visitors have been underwhelming in recent years and go into this game as the underdogs.

Finidi George's men have lost back-to-back games and will be keen to put a stop to that run against the newly promoted side in-front of their home support.

Prediction: Enyimba 2-0 Shooting Stars

Lobi Stars v Akwa United

The champions return to Makurdi for the first time since last season's final day defeat to the Pride of Benue.

Both sides suffered demoralizing defeats to Gombe United and Nasarawa United last matchday and will be a top battle for points at the Aper Aku stadium.

Akwa United have never picked a point at this particular ground and will need to be at their best to put an end to this poor run.

Prediction: Lobi Stars 2-1 Akwa United

Dakkada v Nasarawa United

Following their banishment by the LMC, Dakkada will host the Solid Miners at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin. It will be the team's second successive home game.

Nasarawa United are unbeaten in the league so far and their record of not conceding a goal against the Chosens in the top-flight hands them the edge in this encounter.

Prediction: Dakkada 1-2 Nasarawa United.

Pulse Nigeria

Remo Stars v Plateau United

The Sky Blue Stars continue to set the pace this season and are unbeaten after four games. Gbenga Ogunbote's side have also been solid at the back with just a goal conceded so far.

For the Peace boys, they have lost both of their away games by the odd number and Fidelis Ilechukwu will be hopeful they can continue their 100% record (P2 W2) against the Ikenne side.

Prediction: Remo Stars 1-0 Plateau United

Kwara United v Enugu Rangers

The Ilorin side have been punching above their weights since last season and are not ready to relent in doing that. Abdullahi Biffo's men have won both home games this season and are yet to concede at home.

However, Enugu Rangers have been unbeaten from home (P2 W1 D1) this campaign. It promises to be an explosive game for the neutrals.

Prediction: Kwara United 1-0 Enugu Rangers

Other games include;

Winless Sunshine Stars, who are also yet to score a goal, will be up against Kano Pillars in Ijebu Ode, while Teslim Balogun Stadium will host the clash between struggling MFM and Imama Amapakabo's Abia Warriors.

On Saturday, Rivers United will be guests of Niger Tornadoes in Ilorin. The Pride of Rivers are still unbeaten and picked a point in their last trip to Ilorin last season.

Katsina United and Gombe United will wrestle for points in Katsina, while Heartland and Wikki Tourists will face off in Owerri.

FULL FIXTURES

Saturday

Niger Tornadoes v Rivers United

Sunday

Dakkada v Nasarawa United

Lobi Stars v Akwa United

Katsina United v Gombe United

Kwara United v Enugu Rangers

Enyimba v Shooting Stars

Remo Stars v Plateau United

MFM v Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars v Kano Pillars