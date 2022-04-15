NPFL matchday 23 preview and predictions

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

League leaders Rivers United are favourites to clinch the title after last match day's away win over Katsina United and they head into this weekend's round of games in need of another big performance against rivals Enyimba.

Action continues in the NPFL
Action continues in the NPFL

Stanley Eguma's men are on course to breaking numerous records this season and a win in the biggest clash of the MD could set them on their way.

Recommended articles

Title challengers Plateau United will face relegation battling MFM, while Remo Stars and Kwara United both have away games to contend with at Nasarawa United and Wikki respectively.

At the other end of the table, it will be a clash of survival between Dakkada and Heartland in Uyo.

Here are the picks of the match day.

A match of huge significance takes centre stage in PH this weekend. Rivers United opened a four-point gap at the summit with their win at Katsina United. A win over Enyimba, who themselves are in desperate need of points, would cement their dominant status this campaign.

The men from Aba have not being at their best this season and they need better performances on the road to move up the log. The last time they picked a point in PH was in 2018.

Going by current form, Rivers United should get a win here and thereby complete the double over the former champions. However, the desire to turn things around could help Finidi George's side pull through if the home side get complacent.

Prediction: Rivers United 1-0 Enyimba

This fierce North Central derby is here once again and it is an important one as Pillars will be playing in Kano for the first time in two years.

The situation surrounding both clubs is quite similar as they are only separated by five points, Pillars are placed 13th on the log, while Katsina United is second from bottom.

In their past three meetings at Pillars, Sai Masu Gida have won on all occasions and will be favourites to nick a fourth successive home win over the Changi Boys.

Prediction: Kano Pillars 1-0 Katsina United

Other games include:

Sunshine Stars will be guests of Enugu Rangers in Awka as MFM will be hoping for a good return when they visit Plateau United in Jos.

Wikki Tourists and Kwara United will battle for points in Kaduna in an all northern affair and two teams in desperate need of results - Shooting Stars and Lobi Stars - will meet at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

A relegation six-pointer awaits us in Uyo as Dakkada host Heartland at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. Champions Akwa United will go up north to face Gombe United.

Abia Warriors will welcome Niger Tornadoes to Okigwe, while highflying Remo Stars will be looking for a successive point on the road when they face Nasarawa United in Jos.

Saturday

Shooting Stars v Lobi Stars

Dakkada v Heartland

Nasarawa United v Remo Stars

Gombe United v Akwa United

Wikki Tourists v Kwara United

Kano Pillars v Katsina United

Enugu Rangers v Sunshine Stars

Abia Warriors v Niger Tornadoes

Sunday

Plateau United v MFM

Rivers United v Enyimba

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.

More from category

  • Julian Nagelsmann

    Bayern coach Nagelsmann receiving death threats after Chukwueze's Champions League winner for Villarreal

  • austin eguavoen

    Eguavoen congratulates Dessers, Aribo, Bassey and others on their success in Europe

  • The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Ecuador in a friendly fixture

    Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Ecuador in New Jersey

Recommended articles

Bayern coach Nagelsmann receiving death threats after Chukwueze's Champions League winner for Villarreal

Bayern coach Nagelsmann receiving death threats after Chukwueze's Champions League winner for Villarreal

Eguavoen congratulates Dessers, Aribo, Bassey and others on their success in Europe

Eguavoen congratulates Dessers, Aribo, Bassey and others on their success in Europe

Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Ecuador in New Jersey

Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Ecuador in New Jersey

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

'I feel more Italian' - Destiny Udogie dumps Nigeria to represent the Azzurri [Video]

'I feel more Italian' - Destiny Udogie dumps Nigeria to represent the Azzurri [Video]

NPFL matchday 23 preview and predictions

NPFL matchday 23 preview and predictions

Trending

‘You can be attacked for raising rainbow flags during World Cup’ – Qatar cautions LGBT groups

‘You can be attacked for raising rainbow flags during World Cup’ – Qatar warns LGBT groups
SERIE A

Osimhen attacks every ball like a 'mad lion' - Caressa on Osimhen vs. Dzeko

Osimhen Dzeko
UEL & UECL

Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

Some of the Super Eagles stars who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final later today.

‘Out of 7 chances they converted 2’ - Flamingoes coach boasts ahead of qualifier against Egypt

Flamingoes are getting ready for the game against Egypt
UCL

Chukwueze reveals Unai Emery's instruction before his historic Villarreal goal against Bayern Munich

Samuel Chukwueze scored the all-important goal that knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League quarterfinals

NFF adds ex-Ajax star to the Super Eagles coaching crew as disgraced Salisu Yusuf keeps his job

Finidi George (L) and Kanu Nwankwo (M) with the rest of Ajax 1995 squad (IMAGO / Pro Shots)
SUPER EAGLES

'Where I Wan See 200k For Wig' - Osimhen shows his jovial side on social media

Victor Osimhen rocks purple outfit on social media
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen ranked 4th best player in Serie A ahead of Ibrahimovic, Tammy Abraham

Victor Osimhen is leading Napoli's Serie A title charge and dominating the league with his goals