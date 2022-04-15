NPFL matchday 23 preview and predictions

Title challengers Plateau United will face relegation battling MFM, while Remo Stars and Kwara United both have away games to contend with at Nasarawa United and Wikki respectively.

At the other end of the table, it will be a clash of survival between Dakkada and Heartland in Uyo.

Here are the picks of the match day.

Rivers United v Enyimba

A match of huge significance takes centre stage in PH this weekend. Rivers United opened a four-point gap at the summit with their win at Katsina United. A win over Enyimba, who themselves are in desperate need of points, would cement their dominant status this campaign.

The men from Aba have not being at their best this season and they need better performances on the road to move up the log. The last time they picked a point in PH was in 2018.

Going by current form, Rivers United should get a win here and thereby complete the double over the former champions. However, the desire to turn things around could help Finidi George's side pull through if the home side get complacent.

Prediction: Rivers United 1-0 Enyimba

Kano Pillars v Katsina United

This fierce North Central derby is here once again and it is an important one as Pillars will be playing in Kano for the first time in two years.

The situation surrounding both clubs is quite similar as they are only separated by five points, Pillars are placed 13th on the log, while Katsina United is second from bottom.

In their past three meetings at Pillars, Sai Masu Gida have won on all occasions and will be favourites to nick a fourth successive home win over the Changi Boys.

Prediction: Kano Pillars 1-0 Katsina United

Other games include:

Sunshine Stars will be guests of Enugu Rangers in Awka as MFM will be hoping for a good return when they visit Plateau United in Jos.

Wikki Tourists and Kwara United will battle for points in Kaduna in an all northern affair and two teams in desperate need of results - Shooting Stars and Lobi Stars - will meet at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

A relegation six-pointer awaits us in Uyo as Dakkada host Heartland at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. Champions Akwa United will go up north to face Gombe United.

Abia Warriors will welcome Niger Tornadoes to Okigwe, while highflying Remo Stars will be looking for a successive point on the road when they face Nasarawa United in Jos.

FULL FIXTURES

Saturday

Shooting Stars v Lobi Stars

Dakkada v Heartland

Nasarawa United v Remo Stars

Gombe United v Akwa United

Wikki Tourists v Kwara United

Kano Pillars v Katsina United

Enugu Rangers v Sunshine Stars

Abia Warriors v Niger Tornadoes

Sunday

Plateau United v MFM