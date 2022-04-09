NPFL matchday 22 preview and predictions

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
Another weekend of Nigeria Professional Football League action is right upon us as matchday 22 comes to the fore.

It will be four days of premium football entertainment across the different centres where these games will take place. On the menu on Sunday is the Oriental derby between Enyimba and Enugu Rangers.

Other tantalising fixtures for the match day includes MFM v Dakkada, Lobi Stars v Kano Pillars and Kwara United v Plateau United.

Let's delve into our picks for the match day.

A clash of champions in Aba. It is a meeting of two of the most successful sides in Nigerian League history.

Contrasting results in the past 21 match days and this sets up an opportunity for the men in blue to move closer to the flying Antelopes.

In their first meeting this season, Finidi George's Enyimba won in Nnewi and they are slight favourites to do a double over Abdul Maikaba's men.

In their past four visits to Aba, Rangers have suffered defeats but their record on the road this season (W3 D5 L2) offers a glimmer of hope.

Prediction: Enyimba 1-0 Enugu Rangers

A North Central derby to savour this match day. A game between title chasing Plateau United and continental hopefuls Kwara United.

Kwara have been excellent in the past two seasons and could get closer to the top two with a win over Fidelis Ilechukwu's men.

Since 2011, there has always been a winner in this match up and this meeting this time should also end with a team taking all three points.

Prediction: Kwara United 1-0 Plateau United

This is a massive clash by all its standards. It is a case of two sides seeking redemption in an already unforgettable season.

Lobi may have won just one of their past seven games, but they are currently under a new management and there's the belief of a resurgence.

On the other hand, Pillars have lost four of their past five away games and they are closer to the drop zone like Lobi Stars.

Quite a game to look forward to, as it could matter in their respective battle for survival.

Prediction: Lobi Stars 2-0 Kano Pillars

Other games include:

Sunshine Stars will host Abia Warriors in Ijebu Ode, while Tornadoes and Wikki Tourists will slug it out in Kaduna in a battle of two tenants.

Relegation six-pointer awaits us in Lagos as MFM host Dakkada at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

After two draws in his first two games in charge, Deji Ayeni will be hoping Akwa United will get the job done against struggling Shooting Stars in Uyo.

Gombe United and Nasarawa United will trade tackles in Gombe, while Heartland and Remo Stars will slug it out in Owerri on Tuesday as the battle for survival intensifies for the Naze Millionaires.

On Wednesday, it will be time for Rivers United to face Katsina United in search of more points that could help them pull away from the chasing pack.

Sunday

Lobi Stars v Kano Pillars

Enyimba v Enugu Rangers

Tornadoes v Wikki Tourists

MFM v Dakkada

Sunshine v Abia Warriors

Monday

Akwa United v Shooting Stars

Gombe United v Nasarawa United

Kwara United v Plateau United

Tuesday

Heartland v Remo Stars

Wednesday

Katsina United v Rivers United

