NPFL matchday 21 preview and predictions

The Abia derby headlines the cast of fixtures for the match day, including the game between MFM and Remo Stars and the clash of champions between Kano Pillars and Akwa United in Katsina.

Abia Warriors v Enyimba

A state rivalry which has been one sided over the past few years. The People's Elephants are unbeaten in their past eight meetings and the last time they lost to the Warriors was in 2016.

Both teams are experiencing bad times at this stage of the season and every kind of results are beginning to matter.

Imama Amapakabo and his boys will be hoping to put an end to that record, while Finidi George would be thinking of consistency as they sought to climb up the table.

Prediction: Abia Warriors 1-2 Enyimba

Kano Pillars v Akwa United

A clash of champions awaits us in Katsina as matchday 21 takes centre stage.

Kano Pillars have been far from their best all season and are desperately in need of points to pull away from the bottom half of the table.

On Akwa United's part, a new manager Deji Ayeni is in town and they believe a second half surge could help them reach the continent at the end of the season.

Nothing short of a win would mean Akwa United's gain and Pillars loss.

Prediction: Kano Pillars 1-1 Akwa United

Remo Stars v MFM

Another South Western derby is upon us and this time it will be at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

Remo Stars have punched above their weights all season and have shown they can go a step further with a performance close to what they did in the first half of the season.

MFM, who have suffered just two defeats in their past ten league games, would hope to avenge the opening day defeat when they make the short trip to Ikenne.

The Lagosians have the edge based on the H2H record, but the Sky Blue Stars are way better at the moment and favourites to complete the double.

Prediction: Remo Stars 2-0 MFM

Other games include:

Shooting Stars, coming from the defeat at Nasarawa United, will host Gombe United in Ibadan on Wednesday. In Jos, it will be Nasarawa United up against Heartland at the New Jos Stadium.

Sunshine Stars will travel to Kaduna to face Wikki Tourists, while Dakkada and Kwara United will slug it out in Uyo at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. Meanwhile, Enugu Rangers will hope to do the double over Katsina United when they square up at the Awka City stadium.

On Thursday, title challengers Plateau United and Rivers United will host Niger Tornadoes and Lobi Stars respectively.

FULL FIXTURES

Wednesday

Kano Pillars v Akwa United

Enugu Rangers v Katsina United

Remo Stars v MFM

Nasarawa United v Heartland

Shooting Stars v Gombe United

Abia Warriors v Enyimba

Dakkada v Kwara United

Thursday

Plateau United v Tornadoes

Wikki v Sunshine Stars