NPFL matchday 20 preview and predictions

MFM and Heartland will slug it out in a relegation six-pointer, while Enugu Rangers will be at the Aper Aku Stadium to take on Baba Ganaru's Lobi Stars.

More games will be happening this weekend and here's a look at them.

Akwa United v Rivers United

A new dawn it is Uyo as Deji Ayeni and a couple of new players hope to turn the season around for the Promise Keepers. League leaders Rivers United will be keen on starting the second stanza on a high by avoiding defeat.

Akwa United have won their past two home meetings against the Pride of Rivers and will be hopeful of keeping that record intact.

Prediction: Akwa United 1-0 Rivers United

Sunshine Stars v Plateau United

Sunshine Stars will begin the second stanza without their gaffer who has left for Akwa United. Other players like Bello Babatunde and Bolu Sholumade have also teamed up with him at the South South Club.

They come up against Plateau United who are yet to taste defeat in their past eleven league games. On the other hand, the Owena Whales have won their past four home games and enjoy a good record over the Peace Boys.

Prediction: Sunshine Stars 1-1 Plateau United

MFM v Heartland

This is a relegation six-pointer between two sides in the bottom four. MFM managed to nick a point in Owerri in the first leg.

These two teams have always had a go at each other and have won at each others homeground in the past three seasons.

MFM need a win to get closer to safety, while Heartland will be keen to regain the point they lost at home in the reverse fixture two weeks ago.

Prediction: MFM 1-0 Heartland

Other games include:

Niger Tornadoes and Dakkada will face off in Kaduna on Sunday. In Ilorin, it will be Kwara United against Remo Stars, while Plateau United will be guests of Sunshine Stars in Ijebu Ode.

Lobi Stars under the guidance of Mohammed Baba Ganaru will face Enugu Rangers in Makurdi. Katsina United will welcome Abia Warriors to Katsina, while Gombe United and Kano Pillars will battle for points in Gombe.

FULL FIXTURES

Saturday

Sunday

Kwara United v Remo Stars

Nasarawa United v Shooting Stars

Katsina United v Abia Warriors

Lobi Stars v Enugu Rangers

Gombe United v Kano Pillars

Enyimba v Wikki Tourists

Niger Tornadoes v Dakkada