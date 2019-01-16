MFM of Lagos beat Kwara United 2-0 in matchday two of the 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) played on Wednesday, January 16.

MFM lost their opening game of NPFL season to Enyimba International away from home.

However playing in front of their home supporters at the Agege Soccer Temple Stadium, MFM churned out an impressive performance to claim their first points of the new season.

MFM VS Kwara United

After a goalless first half, MFM took the lead through an own goal by Segun Alebiosu in the 48th minute.

Adeniji Kabiru sealed the result for the Lagos based side in the 75th minute and they held on for the win.

Niger Tornadoes vs Rivers United

Niger Tornadoes were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Rivers United, both goals were scored in the second half Eric Frimpong put the home side in the lead in the 66th minute before the away side equalised through Ossy Martins in the 69th minute as the game ended in a draw.

Abia Warriors vs Go Round

Abia Warriors were condemned to 1-2 loss at home to Go Round ion their second game of the season.

Sadiq Ololade gave the away side the lead in the 37th minute, but the home side equalised through a penalty by Emeka Isaac in the 69th minute before a late goal by Emmanuel Ugwu in the 92nd minute.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs Nasarawa Utd

A 92nd minute goal by Chijioke Alaekwe gave FC Ifeanyi Ubah a 1-0 win over Nasarawa United.

Heartland vs Plateau Utd

Heartland beat the 2017 NPFL Champions Plateau United 3-0, in their first game after their fine by the League Management Company (LMC).

No goal was scored in the first half, Efe Yarhere put Heartland in the lead in the 60th minute.

Chinonso Okonkwo made sure of the result when he scored again for Heartland in the 79th minute before sealing the result when he converted a penalty in the 87th minute.

Results

Tornadoes 1-1 Rivers Utd

MFM 2-0 Kwara Utd

Abia Warriors 1-2 Go Round

FCIU 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

Heartland 3-0 Plateau Utd

Thursday

El-Kanemi vs Kano Pillars