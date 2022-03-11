NPFL matchday 18 preview and predictions

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
We enter another weekend of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) action in the 2021/22 campaign.

NPFL
NPFL

With just two rounds of matches, including this match day, left to be played before we reach the halfway stage of the season, clubs will be keen to end on a high.

The biggest game of the match day is the game between Enyimba and Plateau United in Aba on Saturday. Another game of interest is the battle between Shooting Stars and Kano Pillars in Ibadan.

Akwa United against Rangers in Uyo is another game that needs close attention this match day. Let's take a deeper look at the crucial games happening this weekend.

Embattled Shooting Stars side will face struggling Salisu Yusuf's Pillars in another night football action in Ibadan on Sunday.

The Oluyole Warriors are in desperate need of maximum points in this game after being without a win in their past five league games. Kano Pillars, who sit just a point above the Ibadan side, also need points to pull away from the drop zone. All of these further makes the encounter one of huge significance.

Last time Pillars came to Ibadan they claimed a point and they have managed to pick some valuable points away from home this season.

Meanwhile, a crisis-hit Shooting Stars will need to be at their best to beat Sai Masu Gida on Sunday night.

Prediction: Shooting Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars

Finidi George and his team are not having the best of results at the moment and they will host high-flying Plateau United in Aba on Saturday.

Enyimba have already dropped points at home to Tornadoes, MFM, Rivers United and could drop further points if they play the same way they have done in those previous games.

Though Plateau United are on form, but they have failed to pick any point in Aba since 2011. This record could inspire Enyimba to nick a win and close the gap between them and the top teams.

Prediction: Enyimba 2-1 Plateau United

This is a blockbuster of a fixture to look forward to. Recent champions of the NPFL will lock horns at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Akwa United are beginning to find expression since the exit of Kennedy Boboye, but did collapse in Jos against Plateau United some weeks back.

On the other hand, Rangers have been impressive away from home as they have lost just a game under new gaffer Abdul Maikaba.

In fact, past two meetings in Uyo between the two sides have ended goalless. With the current form and stature of the clubs at the moment, another draw is possible on Sunday.

Prediction: Akwa United 1-1 Enugu Rangers

Other games include:

Niger Tornadoes and Remo Stars will face off in Kaduna, newly adopted home of the Ikon Allah boys, on Saturday.

In Ilorin, it will be Kwara United against Heartland, while Dakkada will be guests of Sunshine Stars in Ijebu Ode.

Troubled Eddy Dombraye of Lobi Stars and Imama Amapakabo of Abia Warriors will battle for points in Makurdi, Rivers United face a tricky Gombe United in Gombe, while Katsina United will welcome Wikki Tourists to Katsina in an all Northern affair.

Bottom side MFM will play the first of their double away games against Nasarawa United in Lafia on Sunday.

Saturday

Niger Tornadoes v Remo Stars

Enyimba v Plateau United

SundaySunshine Stars v Dakkada

Kwara United v Heartland

Nasarawa United v MFM

Katsina United v Wikki Tourists

Lobi Stars v Abia Warriors

Gombe United v Rivers United

Shooting Stars v Kano Pillars

Akwa United v Enugu Rangers

