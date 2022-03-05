After mid-week's goalfest, we look forward to another weekend of explosive topflight football.
NPFL matchday 17 preview and predictions
The matchday 17 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2021/22 season will be played on Saturday and Sunday.
Rivers United and Plateau are now entangled in a two-horse race for the league title, as the likes of
Remo Stars, Enugu Rangers and Akwa United are a bit far from them at the moment.
At the bottom, Dakkada will host Enyimba, Kano Pillars will battle Nasarawa United while Remo Stars and Sunshine Stars will be involved in a South West derby.
Remo Stars v Sunshine Stars
The Sky Blue Stars have been brought down to earth in recent weeks and results have been typical.
For Sunshine, they have continued to punch above their weights and look destined for a mid-table finish.
Gbenga Ogunbote will be facing his former side, while the much-talked about Deji Ayeni could express what he's made of in a game like this.
Prediction: Remo Stars 1-1 Sunshine Stars
Rivers United v Shooting Stars
The Pride of Rivers are beginning to show the qualities of a champion after their crucial win at Kano Pillars during the week.
The traditional battle between Rangers and 3SC ended in a stalemate, which further raised concerns about the chances of the Ibadan side to beat the drop.
League leaders Rivers United have always dominated the home meetings in this fixture and are favorites to win yet again. In addition, 3SC's lack of a win in their past four league games puts them out of contention.
Prediction: Rivers United 2-0 Shooting Stars
Kano Pillars v Nasarawa United
A Northern derby in Katsina between these two sides. It will be recalled that it was the Solid Miners that ended Sai Masu Gida's longstanding unbeaten home record some years ago.
Times have changed since then as Pillars have lost their fear factor and are currently in the bottom half
of the log. On the other hand, it has been mixed results for Nasarawa United this term.
Maybe this new ground might favor Pillars against Bala Nikyu's men.
Prediction: Kano Pillars 1-0 Nasarawa United
Other games include:
Defending champions Akwa United will make a short trip to Okigwe and face Abia Warriors. Similarly, Enyimba will be in Uyo to face Dakkada.
In Lagos, it will be MFM against Kwara United, while title hopefuls Plateau United will host Katsina United in Jos.
On Saturday, Enugu Rangers and Heartland will face Gombe United and Niger Tornadoes respectively.
FIXTURES
Saturday
Heartland v Niger Tornadoes
Enugu Rangers v Gombe United
Sunday
Remo Stars v Sunshine Stars
MFM v Kwara United
Rivers United v Shooting Stars
Plateau United v Katsina United
Kano Pillars v Nasarawa United
Wikki Tourists v Lobi Stars
Dakkada v Enyimba
Abia Warriors v Akwa United
More from category
-
NPFL matchday 17 preview and predictions
-
Chukwueze unable to help Villarreal leapfrog Barcelona into 4th place after defeat at Osasuna
-
Super-sub Kelechi Iheanacho inspires Leicester to first home win in 2022