NPFL matchday 14 preview and predictions

Remo Stars will be on the road to face Lobi Stars on Monday and there is a massive showdown between Rivers United and Enugu Rangers in Port-Harcourt a day before.

So, it is another loaded weekend with top quality games to anticipate and here's a look at those games of interest this weekend.

Akwa United v Dakkada

This will be the fifth meeting between the two clubs in the top-flight. Akwa United have won twice and drawn two of those games.

The Champions have drawn their past three home games, but they boosted their form with a morale lifting win at Remo Stars last match day while Dakkada suffered a home lose to newly promoted Gombe United.

The Promise keepers are huge favourites, although derby games come with pride and desire to claim the bragging rights.

Prediction: Akwa United 1-0 Dakkada

Lobi Stars v Remo Stars

Lobi Stars return to their base in Makurdi to host the Ikenne side.

Not like Lobi Stars have not been decent this season, but unconvincing displays in some certain games has left them hovering around the mid-table zone. For Remo Stars, their unbeaten start has been evaporated and they are on a run of two consecutive defeats at the moment.

It's a game of huge significance and could be demoralising for the side that fails to win here.

Prediction: Lobi Stars 2-1 Remo Stars

Rivers United v Enugu Rangers

Rivers United coming up against Enugu Rangers has to be the biggest game of the match day.

Rivers United have been imperious at home this season and are currently second on the log, while Rangers are placed third and are unbeaten away from home.

With leaders Plateau United playing away from home, the Pride of Rivers will be hoping to capitalise with a home win here and ensure there is gap between them and the chasing pack.

Prediction: Rivers United 1-0 Enugu Rangers

Kano Pillars v Abia Warriors

Both teams have been poor this campaign and are currently 15th and 16th on the log.

Pressure is mounting on coach Salisu Yusuf to deliver consistent performances with Sai Masu Gida, while Imama Amapakabo isn't getting spared either.

Any point(s) picked here will be crucial to the team's aspirations in the rest of the first stanza.

Prediction: Kano Pillars 2-1 Abia Warriors

Other games include;

Heartland will be hoping to sustain their new found form when they face Katsina United in Katsina. Shooting Stars will entertain Wikki Tourists in search of another home win.

Meanwhile, Sunshine Stars and Kwara United will do battle in Ijebu Ode, while Enyimba will face MFM in Aba in the match day's first game on Saturday.

In Lafia, it will be a North Central Derby affair between Nasarawa United and Niger Tornadoes on Monday. Gombe United will be banking on the form of striker Yusuf Abdulazeez when they host leaders Plateau United.

FULL FIXTURES

Saturday

Enyimba v MFM

Sunday

Akwa United v Dakkada

Shooting Stars v Wikki Tourists

Sunshine Stars v Kwara United

Rivers United v Enugu Rangers

Monday

Lobi Stars v Remo Stars

Kano Pillars v Abia Warriors

Nasarawa United v Niger Tornadoes

Katsina United v Heartland