NPFL matchday 14 preview and predictions

In Owerri, it will be Heartland against former champions Enyimba, Sunshine and MFM will slug it out in Lagos, while Plateau United and Akwa United will face off in the battle of the champions in Jos.

Here are the games to look forward to in the match day.

MFM v Sunshine Stars

A South West derby between these two teams will be played for the sixth consecutive season in the

NPFL. Both teams are currently facing different problems in topflight this term with MFM down in the

bottom zone while the Owena Whales are high-flyers.

MFM have avoided defeat in their past two league games and have won four of their past five home

meetings with the Akure side. However, Deji Ayeni’s side have shown that they can pick points on the

road on numerous occasions this term and could do that once again.

Prediction: MFM 1-1 Sunshine Stars

Plateau United v Akwa United

Second-placed Plateau United will host the defending champions at the New Jos Stadium in Jos on

Sunday.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men are currently on an unbeaten run of six games with five wins and a draw, while

Akwa United have won their past two games. In addition, Plateau have won all their home games this

season and do score plenty of goals at home.

Since the exit of Kennedy Boboye, Akwa United have seen a change in fortune and could be riding on

that going into this fixture.

Prediction: Plateau United 1-0 Akwa United

Heartland v Enyimba

An oriental derby between the two former champions takes centre stage at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in

Owerri on Saturday.

Since the arrival of Erasmus Onuh, Heartland have gone four games without a defeat and will entertain

troubled Enyimba. When both teams met here last term, the Naze Millionaires claimed a 2-0 win, while

the reverse fixture ended goalless in Aba.

Position isn’t going to be the right parameter to judge these teams because the last time Enyimba

defeated Heartland in the league was in 2015. This should be an interesting fixture for the neutrals.

Prediction: Heartland 1-1 Enyimba

Enugu Rangers v Kano Pillars

Rangers and struggling Pillars will face off at the FC Ifeanyi Ubah stadium in Nnewi.

Rangers may have struggled in recent times at home this season, but back-to-back wins over Abia Warriors and Nasarawa United has thrown all of that outside the window. For Kano Pillars, they managed to record a comeback win against Abia Warriors last match day and failure to nick at least a point here won’t help their cause.

Rangers have not been beaten by Pillars since 2017 and their current form does not look like one that can claim an away win on Saturday.

Prediction: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Kano Pillars

Other games include;

Abia Warriors will be up against Shooting Stars in Okigwe on Saturday, while Wikki Tourists and Gombe United will do battle in Bauchi. In Uyo, Dakkada will host Lobi Stars at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

In their second consecutive home game, Rivers United will host Nasarawa United of Lafia in Port-harcourt. Kwara United, after last week’s disappointment at Sunshine Stars, will welcome Niger Tornadoes to Ilorin.

Remo Stars will hope to put an end to their run of consecutive defeats when they welcome Katsina United to Ikenne on Saturday.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Heartland v Enyimba

Rangers v Kano Pillars

Abia Warriors v Shooting Stars

Remo Stars v Katsina United

Dakkada v Lobi Stars

Rivers United v Nasarawa United

Sunday

Plateau United v Akwa United

MFM v Sunshine Stars