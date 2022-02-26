In fact, the derby games are evenly distributed as we have games to come in North Central, South West and in the South Eastern parts of the country.
NPFL matchday 14 preview and predictions
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2021/22 season enters match day 15 and this weekend’s round of games should be tagged “derby weekend”.
In Owerri, it will be Heartland against former champions Enyimba, Sunshine and MFM will slug it out in Lagos, while Plateau United and Akwa United will face off in the battle of the champions in Jos.
Here are the games to look forward to in the match day.
MFM v Sunshine Stars
A South West derby between these two teams will be played for the sixth consecutive season in the
NPFL. Both teams are currently facing different problems in topflight this term with MFM down in the
bottom zone while the Owena Whales are high-flyers.
MFM have avoided defeat in their past two league games and have won four of their past five home
meetings with the Akure side. However, Deji Ayeni’s side have shown that they can pick points on the
road on numerous occasions this term and could do that once again.
Prediction: MFM 1-1 Sunshine Stars
Plateau United v Akwa United
Second-placed Plateau United will host the defending champions at the New Jos Stadium in Jos on
Sunday.
Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men are currently on an unbeaten run of six games with five wins and a draw, while
Akwa United have won their past two games. In addition, Plateau have won all their home games this
season and do score plenty of goals at home.
Since the exit of Kennedy Boboye, Akwa United have seen a change in fortune and could be riding on
that going into this fixture.
Prediction: Plateau United 1-0 Akwa United
Heartland v Enyimba
An oriental derby between the two former champions takes centre stage at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in
Owerri on Saturday.
Since the arrival of Erasmus Onuh, Heartland have gone four games without a defeat and will entertain
troubled Enyimba. When both teams met here last term, the Naze Millionaires claimed a 2-0 win, while
the reverse fixture ended goalless in Aba.
Position isn’t going to be the right parameter to judge these teams because the last time Enyimba
defeated Heartland in the league was in 2015. This should be an interesting fixture for the neutrals.
Prediction: Heartland 1-1 Enyimba
Enugu Rangers v Kano Pillars
Rangers and struggling Pillars will face off at the FC Ifeanyi Ubah stadium in Nnewi.
Rangers may have struggled in recent times at home this season, but back-to-back wins over Abia Warriors and Nasarawa United has thrown all of that outside the window. For Kano Pillars, they managed to record a comeback win against Abia Warriors last match day and failure to nick at least a point here won’t help their cause.
Rangers have not been beaten by Pillars since 2017 and their current form does not look like one that can claim an away win on Saturday.
Prediction: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Kano Pillars
Other games include;
Abia Warriors will be up against Shooting Stars in Okigwe on Saturday, while Wikki Tourists and Gombe United will do battle in Bauchi. In Uyo, Dakkada will host Lobi Stars at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.
In their second consecutive home game, Rivers United will host Nasarawa United of Lafia in Port-harcourt. Kwara United, after last week’s disappointment at Sunshine Stars, will welcome Niger Tornadoes to Ilorin.
Remo Stars will hope to put an end to their run of consecutive defeats when they welcome Katsina United to Ikenne on Saturday.
FIXTURES
Saturday
Heartland v Enyimba
Rangers v Kano Pillars
Abia Warriors v Shooting Stars
Remo Stars v Katsina United
Dakkada v Lobi Stars
Rivers United v Nasarawa United
Sunday
Plateau United v Akwa United
Enugu Rangers v Nasarawa United
MFM v Sunshine Stars
Wikki Tourists v Gombe United
