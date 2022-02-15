NPFL Matchday 13 preview and predictions

Here are the games to look forward to in the match day.

Plateau United v Shooting Stars

A clash between two of the most in-form sides in the NPFL at the moment. Plateau United have won four consecutive games in the league while Shooting Stars have four of their past five games.

The Peace Boys are up to second now and have won all games at home this season. For the Oluyole Warriors, they have picked four points on the road and they will be keen to get something from this game in Jos.

One can’t look past Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men at the moment and are huge favourites to win their fifth successive game at home but Shooting will not make it easy for them.

Prediction: Plateau United 2-1 Shooting Stars

Remo Stars v Akwa United

Remo Stars will host managerless defending champions Akwa United at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

The Sky Blue Stars lost for the first time last Sunday in Gombe, while Akwa missed two penalties in their goalless draw with Heartland at home in Uyo. This is a game of huge significance as Remo will be looking for a response to that defeat while the Promise Keepers are set for life after Kennedy Boboye.

The hosts have smashed existing H2H records with opponents this season, so they begin this game as favourites.

Prediction: Remo Stars 1-0 Akwa United

Kwara United v Enyimba

Kwara United return home to face former champions Enyimba in Ilorin.

The Harmony boys have found some consistency at home this season and are up against Finidi George’s side that has won two away games already this season.

Kwara United won their past meeting in Ilorin last season and are capable of doing that again if the Aba Elephants fail to compete at the expected level.

Prediction: Kwara United 1-1 Enyimba

Abia Warriors v Rivers United

Struggling Abia Warriors will host league leaders Rivers United at the Okigwe Stadium on Thursday.

Imama Amapakabo’s men are yet to find consistency this season and are out of form. On the other hand, Stanley Eguma’s men have been up and doing this term and are looking good for a title challenge.

This particular fixture is a low scoring one and always cagey between the two teams. Given the current position of the Pride of Rivers, Abia Warriors would need to raise their game to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Abia Warriors 1-2 Rivers United

Other games

Enugu Rangers will be up against Nasarawa United in Nnewi on Thursday, while Wikki Tourists and Kano Pillars will do battle in Bauchi. In Uyo, Dakkada and Gombe United will face off.

Sunshine Stars will file out for their second consecutive away game when they come up against Niger Tornadoes. After nicking a point in Uyo, Heartland will return to their turf to face Lobi Stars on Thursday.

Fixtures

Wednesday

Kwara United v Enyimba

Plateau United v Shooting Stars

Wikki Tourists v Kano Pillars

Remo Stars v Akwa United

Niger Tornadoes v Sunshine Stars

Enugu Rangers v Abia Warriors

MFM v Katsina United

Thursday

Abia Warriors v Rivers United

Enugu Rangers v Nasarawa United