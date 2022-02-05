NPFL Matchday 11 preview and predictions

Plateau United v Rivers United

Plateau United will welcome league leaders and one of the unbeaten sides in the topflight so far - Rivers United - to the New Jos Stadium in Jos.

The hosts’ have been solid at home all season and are yet to drop points and they will be motivated by the result they got in Nnewi last matchday. However, the visitors have done incredibly well and this will be the perfect test to ascertain their title credentials.

Both teams are enjoying their best form yet, but the imperious form of the Peace Boys at home hands them the slight advantage going into this fixture.

Prediction: Plateau United 1-0 Rivers United

Remo Stars v Shooting Stars

This South-West derby continues to grow each and every season. It will be their third meeting in the topflight and the first since 2017. While other meetings have ended in a share of the spoils, there might be a twist to this.

The Sky Blue Stars are enjoying their best start to any top-flight campaign as they currently rub shoulders with the top sides in the league at the top of the log. For the visitors, after a poor start, they have managed to nick three consecutive wins and have moved up to sixth on the log.

While the hosts are winless in their past three league games, the Oluyole Warriors are currently enjoying their best form in weeks and will be keen to maintain that.

With pride and bragging rights to play for, this tie is finely balanced and there for the taking on Sunday.

Prediction: Remo Stars 1-1 Shooting Stars

MFM v Akwa United

MFM are currently on a low at the moment and will host the defending champions at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The Olukoya Boys are bottom of the log and suffered a 3-0 hammering in Gombe on Thursday. Poor form and inconsistency on the part of the management has left them with a mountain to climb. On Akwa United’s part, the home run they enjoyed last season is no longer there as they dropped points last matchday.

So they will be in Lagos for redemption, while MFM are looking for a starting point considering their current realities.

Prediction: MFM 1-1 Akwa United

Kwara United v Lobi Stars

A big clash at the Kwara State Sports Complex awaits on Sunday between two North Central rivals in Kwara United and Lobi Stars. The hosts picked a point in their last away game, while Lobi Stars dropped points at home to Niger Tornadoes on Wednesday.

It ended in a 2-1 win for United last season and could end in a win once again if the Makurdi side’s away form is anything to go by at the moment.

Prediction: Kwara United 2-0 Lobi Stars

Other games

Having watched his side’s mini unbeaten run put to an end, Sunshine Stars’ gaffer Deji Ayeni will be hoping for a bit of response when his side host Enyimba in Ijebu Ode this weekend. Nasarawa United will be guests of Imama Amapakabo’s Abia Warriors in Okigwe.

Relegation candidates Heartland will be hoping for a return to winning ways when they welcome Gombe United to Owerri. In Bauchi, it will be Abdul Maikaba’s Enugu Rangers, still unbeaten away from home, against Kabiru Dogo’s Wikki Tourists.

Upon their return back to Uyo, Dakkada will trade tackles with Kano Pillars at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Abia Warriors v Nasarawa United

Dakkada v Kano Pillars

Sunday

Kwara United v Lobi Stars

Niger Tornadoes v Katsina United

Remo Stars v Shooting Stars

Sunshine Stars v Enyimba

Plateau United v Rivers United

Wikki Tourists v Enugu Rangers

MFM v Akwa United