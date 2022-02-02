NPFL matchday 10 preview and predictions

Unbeaten Rivers United will host struggling Dakkada, while fellow pacesetters Remo Stars face a daunting task when they face Kano Pillars in Kaduna. At the bottom end of the table, Shooting Stars, who will be seeking consolidation after last week’s win at MFM, will host Heartland in Ibadan.

In Uyo, a crunch fixture between Akwa United and Kwara United awaits us, while bottom placed MFM will travel to Gombe to face Gombe United in search of redemption.

Enugu Rangers v Plateau United

Arguably the biggest game of the matchday. Rangers won the league back in 2016, while Plateau United dethroned them by claiming the trophy a year later. Those wins further emphasize the importance of this fixture.

The hosts’ gaffer Abdul Maikaba spent nearly three years with the Peace Boys where he had mixed results. However, the tactician seems to have found his mojo back with the Flying Antelopes as they are currently third on the log.

For Fidelis Ilechukwu’s Plateau United, away form has been their biggest problem as they have lost all their games on the road this season. Going by that, Rangers have the advantage but United can take solace from the fact that they (Rangers) have dropped points at home this season already.

Prediction: Enugu Rangers 1-0 Plateau United

Shooting Stars v Heartland

Another game for the Oluyole warriors to pull away from the bottom four. Two weeks ago, things were not looking bright for the Ibadan-side after a string of poor results as their woes got compounded by the death of their GM. However, the team have dug deep to claim consecutive wins since then.

Everything looks out of place for Heartland at the moment with results not forthcoming and there is a potential hammer from the LMC waiting for them. In addition, the coach, Hassan Abdallah reportedly left his role as technical adviser after their latest defeat at home.

Consequently, it looks like an easy win for Edith Agoye’s men but Heartland’s two wins in their past three visits signals a possible threat.

Prediction: Shooting Stars 2-0 Heartland

Kano Pillars v Remo Stars

Kano Pillars picked a rare away win last weekend against Heartland and they will be confident going into this home clash with the Ikenne side.

This is another litmus test for Gbenga Ogunbote’s Remo Stars. They have managed to remain unbeaten in their third journey to the NPFL and fans are beginning to believe that they can even challenge for one of the continental slots.

Sai Masu Gida are bigger in terms of history and pedigree but Remo Stars have shown that they are in the league to compete this season and that makes this fixture slightly difficult to call.

Prediction: Kano Pillars 1-0 Remo Stars

Lobi Stars v Niger Tornadoes

It is the first North Central derby between the two sides since 2019 when it finished in a 2-2 entertaining draw at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi - same venue for this encounter..

This campaign, Eddy Dombraye’s Lobi have managed to record wins at home, while performances on their travels have been below par. For Tornadoes, they currently sit in the bottom zone and are struggling for results both home and away. In fact, they are yet to score a goal in all of their four away games this season.

This particular fixture should end in a win for the home side.

Prediction: Lobi Stars 2-0 Niger Tornadoes

Other games include;

Enyimba will travel to Lafia to face Nasarawa United, while rejuvenated Sunshine Stars will be guests of Katsina United in Katsina.

Imama Amapakabo’s Abia Warriors will hope to end their winless run of three league games when they welcome high-flying Wikki Tourists to Okigwe. Table toppers Rivers United will host struggling Dakkada in Port-Harcourt.

After dropping points at home against Sunshine Stars last time, defending Champions Akwa United will be keen to banish such memories when they host Kwara United in Uyo.

On Thursday, Gombe United will be at the Pantami Stadium to face MFM in the match-day's final fixture.

FIXTURES

Abia Warriors v Wikki Tourists

Akwa United v Kwara United

Enugu Rangers v Plateau United

Kano Pillars v Remo Stars

Katsina United v Sunshine Stars

Lobi Stars v Niger Tornadoes

Nasarawa United v Enyimba

Rivers United v Dakkada

Shooting Stars v Heartland